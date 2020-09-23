Aaron Rodgers Admits He's in a 'Better Head Space' Following Danica Patrick Split

✖

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is playing at a high level at the start of the 2020 season, throwing for 604 yards and six touchdowns through the first two games. This week, the two-time NFL MVP appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio channel and was asked what has rejuvenated his love for the game of football. Rodgers, who recently broke up with former NASCAR star Danica Patrick, replied love, recent changes and surrounding himself with the right people.

"I have just a new and increased love of life," Rodgers said. "And I've made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better head space and there's just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective, on life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can. And that's why I'm having so much fun and it starts with love. And, and then surround yourself with people that you really enjoy." Rodgers went on to mention how he has a lot of respect for the host, former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee, as well as how much he loves the co-host, former Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk.

"Like this was such a fun opportunity," Rodgers added. "And now I look forward to this every Tuesday and it's just another step in the process of, you know, it's mindfulness and positivity and love and kindness and integrity and just putting it all together. I think for me, it's made me a lot happier and I, you know, I'm just enjoying football and enjoying life a lot more."

Rodgers and Patrick began dating in 2018 after meeting at the ESPY awards in 2012. The couple broke up in July after more than two years of dating. Back in August, Patrick had a strong response to an internet troll who told her she has no chances of finding any man of "high value," the person also said, "From a failed marriage to failed dating, clearly you have a problem dating."

"If we let what one person thinks of us be our reality, we are doomed," Patrick stated, adding that, "Realize that what someone says to us has a lot more to do with their own wounds and reality than ours." Rodgers is getting ready to face Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night. Patrick is staying busy with different projects including her podcast Pretty Intense.