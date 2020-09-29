Danica Patrick Attributes Aaron Rodgers Breakup to 'Growth,' Sends Message to Future Boyfriend

✖

Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers stunned fans in mid-July with the announcement that they had ended their relationship after more than two years together. Months later, Patrick provided a reason for the split while also delivering a message to any future suitors. She explained that growth was a primary reason why she and Rodgers broke up — although she did not specifically mention him by name.

"The next guy has his work cut out for him because my intuition, my standards, my boundaries, my wants and needs are off the charts," Patrick said on Quibi's The Rachel Hollis Show. "Cause I've gotten to know me so much more. So it's gonna be so much more narrow and specific. And I think that's the challenge with a relationship.

"And I said this at the beginning of the last relationship. I was like, 'Look. You either grow together. One grows and one doesn’t. Or you grow apart.' I have never experienced growth without pain. Do you agree?" Hollis shared the same sentiment about growth, but she also added that the other side of the pain is "goodness."

Rodgers also opened up about his life post-relationship during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. He explained that he is in a better headspace. He talked about being "rejuvenated" for the 2020 football season, which has led to a 3-0 start and nine touchdown passes without a single interception. The Packers entered the season under scrutiny after drafting quarterback Jordan Love, but Rodgers has proven to the team that he isn't done with football just yet.

"I have just a new and increased love of life and I have made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace," Rodgers explained. "There's just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective in life and in football to view things through the most positive lens I possibly can."

While Rodgers has kept the Packers in a first-place tie for the NFC North lead with the Chicago Bears, Patrick has taken part in a variety of activities. She headed to the lake to try wakeboarding for the first time and also co-hosted NBC's coverage of the Indy 500. Of course, she has continued to crank out episodes of the Pretty Intense Podcast, which recently featured NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.