More Details About Danica Patrick's New Relationship Surface

Danica Patrick made headlines last week when she introduced her new boyfriend on social media. And now new details on the relationship have surfaced. According to US Weekly, the former NASCAR star and Carter Comstock "were set up" by the co-founders of Beam, which is a direct-to-consumer wellness brand that both Patrick and Comstock are investors in.

An insider told US Weekly, “They took their relationship slow for four months and decided to be exclusive in April." The insider also added that Patrick is "very happy." Patrick was previously in a relationship with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The two broke up in July, and Rodgers is now engaged to actress Shailene Woodley. Patrick recently appeared on Running Wild With Bear Grylls and talked about relationships that end in heartbreak.

“I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that,” Patrick, 39, said. “But I’ve learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum.”

In March, Patrick appeared on Tamron Hall and talked about dating after her split with Rodgers. “When you know what you don’t want, you know what you do want,” Patrick said. “It’s not necessarily that they have their work cut out for him but that they’re going to be an extremely high-quality person with a lot of boxes to check. It’s not as though there are boxes to check; it’s just that I know what I want now and I’m not willing to compromise [or] bend as much.”

Rodgers announced his engagement in February. When Patrick learned the news, she was able to move on quickly. “[Danica] was in love. She wanted to start a family,” a source told HollywoodLife. “She wanted to get married. That didn’t happen. She has grieved about it, but Danica is a tremendously tough woman, and dealing with Aaron is not a part of her future, so she has decided to avoid thinking about him. She is letting the past be the past."