Danica Patrick Introduces New Boyfriend With Cute Instagram Photo

✖

Danica Patrick has a new boyfriend. On Friday, the former NASCAR star went to Instagram to post two beach photos. The first shows a selfie of Patrick while the next photo shows a man giving her a kiss, and that man is Carter Comstock.

"Beach workouts are fun for one, but better with you..." Patrick wrote in the Instagram post. As mentioned by US Weekly, Comstock is the co-founder of Freshly, a meal prep company that promises fresh means that are ready to eat in three minutes. It's not clear when Patrick and Comstock met, but both are investors in Beam, "the direct-to-consumer wellness brand most notably known for its innovative, THC-free CBD product offerings," according to the Associated Press.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick)

"I’m not your traditional health expert," Comstock wrote in a column for Medium. "I don’t have a degree in nutrition, I’ve barely taken science classes, and I worked in sales before starting Freshly. But I’m a curious health nut who’s tried it all — just like you. I’m every consumer who’s been frustrated by trying to 'be healthy.'"

Patrick previously dated Aaron Rodgers for two years. They broke up and July, and Rodgers announced in February he got engaged. It was later confirmed that the Green Bay Packers quarterback is marrying actress, Shailene Woodley. Earlier this week, Patrick appeared on Running Wild with Bear Grylls and seemingly talked about her breakup from Rodgers.

"I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there's nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that," Patrick told Grylls on the show. "But I've learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it's like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum."

In March, Patrick appeared on Tamron Hall and revealed what she wants in a boyfriend. “When you know what you don’t want, you know what you do want,” she explained. “It’s not necessarily that they have their work cut out for him but that they’re going to be an extremely high-quality person with a lot of boxes to check. It’s not as though there are boxes to check."