Danica Patrick's Net Worth: What to Know

Danica Patrick made a name for herself in the racing world but has also worked as a model and spokesperson. Lately, the 38-year old former NASCAR driver has been keeping busy with her podcast and other projects including her wine company, which leads to the question of what is her net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Patrick is sitting at $80 million. During her racing career, it was reported Patrick earned north of $10 million per year, which was split between salary/winnings and endorsements. Some of her endorsements include Chevrolet, Coca-Cola, Nationwide Insurance and Tissot. She also had a long-running relationship with GoDaddy.

Patrick has been in the news recently due to her ex, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Saturday Rodgers, announced he was engaged but wouldn't say the name of the person he was engaged to. Last week it was reported that Rodgers was dating actress Shailene Woodley, and it was then confirmed the two are engaged. This comes after Rodgers and Patrick ending their relationship in July of last year.

When it comes to racing, Patrick first gained attention in IndyCar. She was named Rookie of the Year for both the 2005 Indianapolis 500 and the 2005 IndyCar Series season. In 2009, Patrick finished third in the Indianapolis 500, the best performance by a woman in a race.

In 2011, Patrick left IndyCar and focused her attention on NASCAR. She made her Cup Series debut in 2012 and finished 10th in the final standings. In 2013, Patrick won Pole at Daytona 500 and finished eighth in the race. She stopped racing full-time in 2017 but competed in the 2018 Daytona 500 and 2018 Indianapolis 500 before retiring from Racing.

“It wasn't in my heart anymore," Patrick told ABC News' Nightline in 2018. "What I love about racing was that ability to progress and get better and finish better and better and ultimately win. And I just felt like that was becoming less and less something that was in my control." After racing, Patrick launched her Pretty Intense podcast in 2019. Additionally, Patrick worked as a studio analyst for NBC's broadcast of the Indy500 in 2019 and 2020. She also owns her own brand of wine called Somnium, and the vineyard is located in California.