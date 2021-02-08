✖

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers stunned viewers of the NFL Honors award show on Saturday night by mentioning his "fiancee" during an MVP acceptance speech. Many questioned the validity and asked if Rodgers was joking, but he was apparently very serious. Sources say that he and Shailene Woodley are "very happy together."

PEOPLE provided the confirmation by way of a source close to the couple. The person said that Rodgers did indeed pop the question to Woodley and that a wedding is on the horizon. "They are very happy together," the source told the outlet. "It's not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?" Additionally, another source told E! that the pair have been making a long-distance relationship work.

.@AaronRodgers12 accepts his award after being named the MVP of the 2020 NFL season. 🎥#GoPackGo 📺 #NFLHonors on CBS pic.twitter.com/vgSKnjGNXh — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 7, 2021

"They have seen each other and been in touch," the source said about Rodgers and Woodley. "They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other."

Prior to NFL Honors, rumors surfaced about Rodgers and a romance with the Big Little Lies and The Fault in Our Stars star. The relationship was reportedly fresh considering that Rodgers and Danica Patrick split in July, but the comments during the speech told a very different story.

"It's an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season," Rodgers said during his acceptance speech. He then turned heads by saying, "I got engaged."

Rodgers stunned fans with the first comment, but he sparked excitement by doubling down. He thanked the large group of people off the football field that helps him achieve success on a weekly basis. He used several first names to reference them before saying "my fiancee" near the end of the list.

The 37-year-old quarterback has been making headlines throughout his career due to his play on the field, as well as his love life. He previously dated Olivia Munn and Patrick, sparking rumors about potential wedding bells in his future. Those relationships came to an end, but now wedding talk is taking place once more after Rodgers' NFL Honors speech.