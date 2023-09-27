Colin Kaepernick Wrote Letter to NFL Team Asking to Join Practice Squad

Colin Kaepernick is ready to return to the NFL and hoping to play for the New York Jets. On Tuesday, Rapper J. Cole went to Instagram to share a letter the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback wrote to Jets general manager Joe Douglas. In the letter, Kaepernick asked Douglas to sign him to the practice squad to add depth to the quarterback position since Aaron Rodgers is out with a torn Achilles tendon.

"I asked Colin [Kaepernick] if I could share this letter with the world," Cole wrote. "He was reluctant. My argument was that I believe the people and all organizations should know the truth about how hard he works and how much he still wants to play. And always has. In the end, he agreed to let me. I wish the [Jets] organization luck. My boy [Bas] is a big ass fan so I saw the heartbreak of every Jets fan when Arod went down [Rich Eisen]. Everyone from players, to coaches, to execs are feeling the pressure I'm sure. I hope y'all can turn it around, and I hope there's a spot out there for my boy Kap. PEACE."

The letter was dated Sept. 21, 10 days after Rodgers suffered the injury in the season opener against the Buffalo Bills. Zach Wilson is the starting QB for the Jets, and the team has lost the two games. This has led to anger in the Jets community, and Rodgers is telling everyone to calm down.

"I'd like to see everybody stick together — our fan base, our former players and our current players because there's too much negativity and the world is crashing down after three weeks," Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show this week. "[It's] a long season, a lot of time, a lot of things that can happen. So, let's just take a couple breaths, OK? I'm not going to say we need to relax. Let's take a couple breaths."

Kaepernick's last snap in the NFL was Jan. 1, 2017. He worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders in May 2022 but was not offered a contract. Kaepernick was selected in the second round by the 49ers in the 2011 NFL Draft and played for the team for six seasons. During the 2016 season, Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice.