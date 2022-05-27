NFL Fans Have Wild Reactions to Colin Kaepernick Working out for Las Vegas Raiders

Colin Kaepernick is looking to make a big NFL comeback, and it looks like it could happen. It was reported this week that the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders, and the team was impressed with his conditioning and arm strength. A deal is not in place, but before Kaepernick worked out for the Raiders, Pro Football Talk reported that two teams showed interest in him.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels would not talk about the workout when speaking to reporters on Thursday. "We will only talk about the people that are on our team," McDaniels said, per the New York Post. "Dave (Ziegler) and his staff have worked out tons of guys this spring. We really don't make comments about the evaluations that we made or what they looked like, what they didn't look like, strengths and weaknesses, those kinds of thing. They are obviously kind of private for us as we look at things to try to make decisions to make the team better." With Kaepernick one step closer to the NFL, fans shared their opinions on social media.