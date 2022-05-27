NFL Fans Have Wild Reactions to Colin Kaepernick Working out for Las Vegas Raiders
Colin Kaepernick is looking to make a big NFL comeback, and it looks like it could happen. It was reported this week that the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders, and the team was impressed with his conditioning and arm strength. A deal is not in place, but before Kaepernick worked out for the Raiders, Pro Football Talk reported that two teams showed interest in him.
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels would not talk about the workout when speaking to reporters on Thursday. "We will only talk about the people that are on our team," McDaniels said, per the New York Post. "Dave (Ziegler) and his staff have worked out tons of guys this spring. We really don't make comments about the evaluations that we made or what they looked like, what they didn't look like, strengths and weaknesses, those kinds of thing. They are obviously kind of private for us as we look at things to try to make decisions to make the team better." With Kaepernick one step closer to the NFL, fans shared their opinions on social media.
Positive Workout
Colin Kaepernick's workout with the Las Vegas Raiders was positive, but there is no deal imminent at this time, via @JFowlerESPN.https://t.co/2Li73vNyRL— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 27, 2022
One fan said: "At this point – I'd really like him to make a squad. If it works out and he starts and does great it would be a great comeback story with personal convictions. If not, at least we can all move forward instead of rehashing this every year."
Happy For Him
Colin Kaepernick is doing what he loves, playing football again. Who else is happy for him?— Political Poet (@mdnij34) May 26, 2022
One fan replied: "I'm so so happy for Kap!!! I'm a niner fan and have a niner shirt with Kap on it but I must get a Raider shirt with Kaps number on it!!!
Boycott
If Colin Kaepernick is signed I will be boycotting the NFL this season.
People who kneel for the anthem should be banned from the league.— Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) May 25, 2022
One fan wrote: "If Colin Kaepernick is signed, I'm getting myself a beautiful, black and silver, number 7 jersey. And I will wear it proudly."
Smart Move From NFL?
NFL smartly figured that angry white dudes would be too busy protecting their guns to notice that Colin Kaepernick got a workout with a team.— J-L Cauvin – Boston 7/15/22 (@JLCauvin) May 25, 2022
One fan replied: "They are angry. I have been in nasty exchanges with a couple of them for expressing happiness that he is getting a chance. It is scary."
No MAGA Fans
Colin Kaepernick bout to get rid of MAGA Raider fans once and for all. 🤭— 𝒞𝒽𝒶𝓃𝓉𝑒𝓁 (@chantillyyylace) May 26, 2022
One fan wrote: "Politics in football. Why does the Left bring politics into everything? If Kap could play he'd have been on a team a long time ago. Vick, Ray Lewis, Watson all did far worse for MAGAs and the rest of us. I liked Kap but like RG3 the NFL had caught up to their game. He was done."
From Raiders Owner Mark Davis
#Raiders owner Mark Davis last month: “I believe in Colin Kaepernick. He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in, I would welcome him with open arms."— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 25, 2022
One fan argued: "His last 2 seasons 2-14, 1-10 and overall got worse as his career progressed. Does he really deserve another chance? It's not likely his game improved over the last 5 years. 69% completion percentage. How many opportunities would other QBs get with such bad stats? None."
Record Jersey Sales
If #raiders signed Colin Kaepernick ain’t no doubt in my mind his jersey will shatter all time record for jersey sales…….#RaiderNation— Master Marco Polo “El Buki Raider” (@srchilaquilles) May 26, 2022
And one fan said: "That's what I was thinking.. maybe he will be the sponge for all the hate and Carr will be left alone to do his thing."