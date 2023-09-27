Aaron Rodgers Says New York Jets Need to 'Grow Up' After Slow Start to Season

When Aaron Rodgers went down with an Achilles injury during the New York Jets season opener against the Buffalo Bills, Jets fans knew the team was going to have its share of issues. And now after the Jets lost their last two games to drop to 1-2 on the year, Rodgers is calling out the offense. While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers said he didn't care for the sideline behavior during the team's 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Rodgers, who watched the game from home said there were "too many little side conversations, and we just need to grow up a little bit on offense and lock in and do our jobs and not point fingers at each other — and that's everybody. Don't point fingers at the coaching staff, don't point fingers at each other. Just get back to work and get the job done," per ESPN.

Zach Wilson has taken over as the Jets starting quarterback, and the team has only produced two touchdowns in the last two games. "I feel like if I was there, some of those things wouldn't be happening," Rodgers explained. "[I'm] not sure we'd be 3-0 — I don't know that. I'd like to think there's a possibility of that, but it's more the side stuff that I don't like and that I want to see us stick together through the tough times."

Rodgers is not blaming anyone and said he wants the Jets community to stay strong through the tough times. "I'd like to see everybody stick together — our fan base, our former players and our current players because there's too much negativity and the world is crashing down after three weeks. [It's] a long season, a lot of time, a lot of things that can happen. So, let's just take a couple breaths, OK? I'm not going to say we need to relax. Let's take a couple breaths."

In April, Rodgers was traded to the Jets after spending 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. The Jets were hoping Rodgers could have the same success he did in Green Bay, which included a Super Bowl win and five appearances in the NFC Championship game.