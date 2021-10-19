Boston Red Sox Fans Troll Alex Rodriguez With Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Chants Following Playoff Game

Boston Red Sox fans had some fun with Alex Rodriguez after the team defeated the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series (ALCS). A few social media users shared behind-the-scenes footage of Rodriguez doing postgame coverage for Fox Sports, and the Red Sox fans were chanting “J. Lo” in unison as Rodriguez previously dated Jennifer Lopez. Fans also chanted Ben Affleck’s name since Lopez is currently dating the actor.

“Hey, A-Rod, what’s your favorite Ben Affleck movie?” one fan screamed before making a reference to Good Will Hunting, per Us Weekly. “A-Rod, Ben Affleck’s got J. Lo, how do you like them apples?” Rodriguez was not fazed by the chanting as he continued to talk about what happened in the game. Additionally, Rodriguez is used to getting jeered by Red Sox fans as he was a member of the New York Yankees from 2004-2013, 2015-2016.

Rodriguez and Lopez were engaged for two years before calling things off in April. Lopez then began a relationship with Affleck, to whom she was previously engaged from 2002 to 2004. “Seeing her running straight back to Ben’s arms is a real kick in the teeth,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “There’s a part of him that still clings onto the hope that they’ll wind up together again but deep down he’s had to accept the harsh truth that she’s over him and moving on with Ben. It’s a tough pill to swallow but that’s his new reality.”

In August, Rodriguez spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how he wants to keep a positive outlook on life after the breakup. “I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much. And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, ‘You know what? We’re so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?’ So I’m in a great place. I’m so grateful for where God and and and the light has really put me, and I’m really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing.”