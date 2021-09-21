Ben Affleck Opens up About Jennifer Lopez in Rare Interview

Ben Affleck recently opened up about Jennifer Lopez, gushing over his superstar girlfriend in a rare interview. While speaking to Adweek, Affleck shared his perspective on how Lopez has worked hard to help create better visibility for Latina women in the music and film industries,” per Yahoo. Affleck spoke about how he is “in awe” of all Lopez has accomplished in her three decades of performing.

“All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them,” the 49-year-old Batman actor shared. “I am in awe of what Jennifer’s effect on the world is. At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country.” Affleck then added, “That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect.”

Lopez and Affleck first dated in the early 2000s, after meeting on the set of the 2001 film Gigli. Dubbed “Bennifer,” the couple’s relationship was the subject of countless headlines and heavy media scrutiny, which led to paparazzi and tabloid reporters following them around quite frequently. They split up in 2004, with Lopez later explaining that the constant press coverage was a big part of why Affleck wasn’t comfortable continuing their relationship.

After their split, Lopez went on to marry and have two children with singer Marc Anthony. She later split from Anthony in 2011, and then began an on-off relationship with Casper Smart, her former backup dancer. Affleck also tied the knot, marrying actress Jennifer Garner. The couple shares two daughters and one son. In 2018, Garner and Affleck split, with the Gone Girl star being romantically linked to several different women over the past few years, including Ana de Armas, his co-star from the upcoming thriller film, Deep Water.

Lopez began dating former MLB star Alex Rodriguez in 2017. The pair became engaged in 2019, but their nuptials were postponed twice. In April, the now-former couple announced they had split. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” read a joint statement they issued.

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” the statement continued. “We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.” Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in the wake of her split from Rodriguez.