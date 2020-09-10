Billy Eichner Shades Jay Cutler After Tomi Lahren Dating Rumors Surface

✖

Billy Eichner doesn't understand the hype around Jay Cutler. The 41-year old actor went to Twitter to express his opinion about the former NFL quarterback. Eichner, the creator of Funny or Die's Billy on the Street, said he had to find out more about Cutler and then stated he was "not impressed."

Cutler made headlines last week due to rumors of him dating conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren. E! News reported Cutler and Lahren were spotted in together in Nashville. One eyewitness said the two "were enjoying a nice night out together at Winners Bar in Nashville on Friday." Both Cutler and Lahren shot down rumors of the two being in a relationship.

Had to google “Jay Cutler.” NOT IMPRESSED!!!!!! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 4, 2020

"I love it when the internet tells me who I’m dating. Good one," Lahren wrote on Twitter. There have been multiple reports of the two not being an item. A second source told E! that "They are just friends." Cutler, who returned to social media recently, also denied the report of a possible romance with Lahren.

"Only lady in my life. Be better internet," Cutler said on his Instagram page as he was talking about his mini cow on his farm. Cutler recently ended his marriage with reality TV star Kristin Cavallari after being together for a total of 10 years. The two were featured in the show Very Cavallari where Cutler gained more popularity.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Cutler and Cavallari said in a statement back in April. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Cutler, 37, was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2006 (No. 11 overall) and had a breakout season in 2008 where he threw for 4,526 yards and 25 touchdowns, which led to him being named to the Pro Bowl. He was traded to the Chicago Bears in 2009 and finished his career as the Bears' all-time leading passer with 23,443 yards and 154 touchdowns.