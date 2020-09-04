Jay Cutler Responds to Tomi Lahren Dating Rumors After Being Spotted Together in Nashville

✖

Jay Cutler has heard the reports of him dating Tomi Lahren and had to set the record straight. The former NFL quarterback took to his Instagram account to respond to the rumors of him dating the conservative political commentator after being spotted together in Nashville. Cutler revealed the only woman in his life is Ruby, a mini cow that lives on his farm.

"Only lady in my life. Be better internet," Cutler wrote. In the video, the Vanderbilt alum is seen brushing Ruby's hair. It looks like Cutler is still single after announcing his divorce from Kristin Cavallari back in April. E! News was the first to report that Cutler and Lahren were spotted on a date, but multiple sources have said they are just friends. Before Cutler's response, Lahren initially took to Twitter on Thursday to shoot down the rumors. "I love it when the internet tells me who I'm dating. Good one," she wrote.

Cutler's split from Cavallari was surprising as they have been married for almost seven years. Cutler was seen on his Cavallari's reality series Very Cavallari and was a fan favorite. Cutler already had a following due to his NFL tenure, but he gained new followers for making appearances on the show.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Cutler and Cavallari said in a statement back in April. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Interestingly enough, Lahren called off her engagement with Brandon Fricke also in April. At the time Lahren told PEOPLE "It just wasn't in the cards," when talking about her relationship with Fricke, but she did say, "We are still best friends." Lahren currently hosts Final Thoughts on Fox Nation.

Cutler played in the NFL from 2006-2017, spending time with the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. His best season was in 2008 when he threw for 4,526 yards, 25 touchdowns and 18 interceptions with an 86.0 passer rating.