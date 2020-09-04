Jay Cutler Spotted out on a Date With Tomi Lahren in Nashville

✖

It looks like Jay Cutler has officially moved on from Kristin Cavallari. According to E! News, the former NFL quarterback was spotted in Nashville on a date with conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren. In the report, eyewitnesses said Cutler and Lahren "were enjoying a nice night out together at Winners Bar in Nashville on Friday."

"The two of them were having a lot of fun together at a table along with two other friends," one source told the outlet. "Tomi and Jay were passing a bottle of tequila back and forth and taking shots together directly from the bottle." However, a second source told E! denied the romantic relationship, stating, "They are just friends." Lahren, 28, heard about the rumors of her dating Cutler and responded on Twitter Thursday night.

"I love it when the internet tells me who I’m dating. Good one," she wrote. Barstool Sports also reported that Cutler and Lahren are not an item. Dan Katz, also known as Big Cat for Barstool Sports, reported the news on his Twitter account. He said that not only Cutler is not dating Lahren, but he's currently not in a relationship.

"Per my high-level sources. Jay Cutler is currently not dating anyone. Carry on with your day," Big Cat wrote on Twitter. While Cutler and Lahren might not be an item, they are in a similar situation when it comes to their love life. Cutler announced his divorce from Cavallari in April, while Lahren, who works for Fox Nation, ended her engagement to Brandon Fricke in the same month. Cutler and Lahren both live in Nashville. Lahren revealed she was moving to the city before she split with Fricke.

Cutler, 37, was married to Cavallari for nearly seven years. The two originally met in 2010 and became engaged in April 2011. They called off the engagement three months later only to reconcile and then marry in June 2013. Cutler played in the NFL from 2006-2017 and spent time with the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins.

Lahren gained national attention when she started the show, Tomi, on The Blaze in 2015. She was suspended in 2017 after going on The View and saying that women should have legal access to abortion. She currently hosts a show on Fox Nation called First Thoughts.