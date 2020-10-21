Seahawks Reportedly Looking to Sign Antonio Brown After Suspension

✖

Antonio Brown is eligible to return to the NFL after Week 8, and it looks like one Super Bowl contender is interested in signing him. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Seattle Seahawks are looking to make a push to sign for former Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots receiver. However, Schefter also noted that other teams will be targeting Brown who has not played in an NFL game since September of 2019.

Brown has connections with the Seahawks as he's good friends with quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Geno Smith. All three have worked out together during the offseason. Additionally, Smith and Wilson have contacted Brown about the possibility of joining the team. Currently, the Seahawks are one of the three teams in the NFL that are still undefeated. And while the Seahawks offense has been strong during the early stages of the season, signing Brown could propel them to their first Super Bowl win in seven years.

In July, the NFL announced Brown is suspended for the first eight games without pay due to multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy. Brown reacted to the news on Instagram. "I look forward to new beginnings," wrote Brown, who has no plans to appeal the suspension. "I want to be the best version of myself on and off the field, and I will do my best to be a great teammate. I appreciate the NFL giving me the opportunity to continue to work on myself and improve. I am thankful and grateful for this opportunity to play a game that I truly love and I look forward to joining a new team soon."

Brown went on to thank his family and those who have supported him. He then said he will show the fans "my appreciation for this second chance by having the best season of my career." Brown is accused of sexual assault by a former trainer and sexual misconduct by an artist who was working in his home. Both allegations came to light last year. At the time, Brown just signed with the Patriots after being cut by the Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders) due to misconduct. When the allegations were announced the Patriots cut Brown after playing just one game. He is known for his time with the Steelers as he was selected to play in the Pro Bowl seven times.