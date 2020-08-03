Antonio Brown Reacts to 8-Game Suspension From NFL

✖

Antonio Brown has not signed with a new NFL team for the 2020 season, but he will have to miss the first eight games of the year. On Friday the NFL suspended Brown for eight games due to him violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, and Brown reacted to the news on his Instagram page.

"I look forward to new beginnings," wrote Brown, who has no plans to appeal the suspension. "I want to be the best version of myself on and off the field, and I will do my best to be a great teammate. I appreciate the NFL giving me the opportunity to continue to work on myself and improve. I am thankful and grateful for this opportunity to play a game that I truly love and I look forward to joining a new team soon."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB (@ab) on Jul 31, 2020 at 6:47pm PDT

Brown continued: "Thank you to my family and all those that have supported me. I will show the fans my appreciation for this second chance by having the best season of my career." What Brown wrote on Instagram is different from what he wrote one week earlier. The former New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver demanded answers from the NFL because he believed the league was dragging its feet on the investigation. Before that, Brown posted a series of tweets hinting at his retirement.

It looks like Brown is ready to make a comeback after playing only one game last year. He signed with the Patriots after being cut by the Oakland Raiders and caught four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown in the team's second game of the season. Brown was cut by the Patriots days after his debut due to his sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations. Brown has not signed with a team since, but the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks reportedly have interest in him.

Whoever, signs Brown will get a player who has had a troubled past but is one of the top receivers in the league. From 2010-2018, Brown was a dominant receiver for the Steelers, recording at least 1,000 yards in seven of his nine seasons. He was named to the All-Pro first team from 2014-2017 and has been named to the Pro Bowl seven times. In 131 games, Brown has caught 841 passes for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns.