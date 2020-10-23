Russell Wilson Makes Push for Seahawks to Sign Antonio Brown

✖

Russell Wilson wants Antonio Brown back in the NFL, specifically with the Seattle Seahawks. This week, Wilson spoke to reporters about Brown, who is eligible to return to the league after Week 8, and hopes the Seahawks are able to sign the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver.

"I think Antonio definitely has taken those steps [in the right direction], and like I said, nobody's perfect," Wilson said Thursday as reported by ESPN. "From the conversations I've had with him, he's really been remorseful and he's been humbled along the way. Like I said, I pray that he can continue to grow, just like anybody."

It's been reported the Seahawks are interested in signing Brown, but other teams are also targeting the former Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots receiver. Wilson has lobbied for the team to sign Brown before as he and Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith worked out with him this past offseason. With the Seahawks looking to make a Super Bowl run, Wilson believes Brown could be the missing piece to the puzzle.

"I think that he has always been a special player in terms of [on] the field," Wilson stated. "The reality with Antonio is, he's had some tough moments in his life, especially as of late. I think he's gone through a lot of things he wishes he could take back and do, and just not say, whatever it might be. But I think he is a special player, for sure. I don't know what's going to happen with him or not. I don't know how serious it is us getting him or not. But I do know that obviously he can play some football."

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll made an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio and elaborated on the team's interest in Brown. "The thing I can tell you about it, competitively, [G.M. John Schneider is] in on everything," Carroll said via NBC Sports. "He knows everybody in the league, he knows what’s going on, he’s kept us involved and has made marvelous moves over the years. We’ll see how this one — you know, we’re there, we’re in it and we know what’s happening." Brown hasn't played in an NFL game since September 2019 when he was a member of the Patriots. He was suspended for eight games in July for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.