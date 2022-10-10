Antonio Brown continues to seemingly troll Tom Brady amid his reported marital issues with Gisele Bündchen. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver went to Twitter on Sunday Morning to share a Photoshopped image of a children's book called Daddy Doesn't Live Here Anymore: A Book About Divorce. The image, which Brown reshared from another social media user, had swapped the images of the main characters to look like Brady and Bündchen with Brown looking through the window. Brown used juice and shrug-shoulder emojis to explain the tweet.

This tweet led to social media users going after Brown. One person wrote: "Imagine making fun of someone's struggles in their personal life when they tried to help you with yours..." Some people said that Brown was dealing with a "medical condition," while others mentioned that Brady took Brown in after signing with the Buccaneers in 2020.

According to multiple reports, Brady and Bündchen are heading for a divorce, and one of the reasons they are having issues is Brady returning to the NFL after announcing his retirement in February. "Tom and Gisele are still not seeing eye to eye regarding his retirement," a source told US Weekly. "They are currently living in separate houses but continue to communicate."

Bündchen recently spoke to Elle and revealed that she's ready to take big steps in her career. "I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]," she said. "I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I've done a good job on that."

Brady and Brown played together when the two were with the New England Patriots in 2019. Brown only played in one game in New England as he was cut from the team due to multiple off-the-field issues. Brady and Brown reunited with the Buccaneers in 2020 and helped the team win the Super Bowl. Brown was cut from the Buccaneers in January after walking off the field during a game against the New York Jets.