Gisele Bundchen Reportedly Sees No Way to Repair Tom Brady Marriage

The marital issues between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are not getting better. According to PEOPLE, Bündchen "is done" with trying to make her marriage with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback work and is ready to "move on." PEOPLE also said Bündchen has been working with a divorce lawyer for "weeks" and is ready to end the marriage.

"She is done with their marriage," an insider close to Bündchen says. "She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired." This comes as Brady is "very hurt" by the 42-year-old supermodel and seemingly wants to work things out. PEOPLE said that Bündchen "is doing okay" and "doesn't have much contact with Tom."

The couple shares two children — son Benjamin, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian. Brady also has a 15-year-old son named Jack whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. An insider told people that Bündchen "feels bad for the kids, but she doesn't expect any custody issues. Bündchen has been staying in Miami and she and Brady purchased a $17 million property on Indian Creek Island. A source told PEOPLE that Bündchen would like to stay in Miami as she tries to "figure things out."

Multiple reports stated that the issues began when Brady, 45, decided to return to the NFL after retiring in February. In April, Brady explained why he ended his retirement and returned to the Buccaneers. "At the end of the day, I just love the competition on the field," Brady told ESPN. "And last year was a very bitter ending to a season and we've got to make a lot of corrections to try to improve and put ourselves in a better position to succeed moving forward."

Bündchen recently spoke to Elle and said she is ready to make moves in her career. "Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy," she said. "At this point in my life, I feel like I've done a good job on that. ...I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose."