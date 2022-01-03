Social Media Goes After Antonio Brown for Leaving Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown’s NFL career might be over. On Sunday, Brown left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the New York Jets in the third quarter and didn’t fly home with the team. It was reported that Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians asked Brown to play in the second half, but Brown told him no. It was then reported that Brown was dealing with an injury, which is why he didn’t play in the game.

“That’s a difficult situation,” Tom Brady said after the game. “I think everybody should do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it. We all love him, we care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best, and unfortunately, it won’t be with our team.”

Brady continued: “We have a lot of friendships that will last. I think the most important thing about football are the relationships with your friends and your teammates, and they go beyond the field. I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening.” Here’s a look at social media going after Brown for leaving the game and possibly ending his NFL career.

Brown is Gone

The Twiter user responded: “Drives me nuts Antonio Brown. Immensely talented on a big time level and squandering it all bc of selfishness during such a critical time of year. Meanwhile,guys likeGrayson have to work so hard to get an opportunity in his spot. The whole thing sucks.”

What’s Going On?

One fan wrote: “Did AB think they were sandbagging his chances of him hitting his contract incentive marks? I can’t imagine Brady being a party to cheating Antonio Brown out of money. And Arians wouldn’t either.”

Throwback

One person replied: “I remember a Gary who worked for Kmart. He would sit out in his 1978 Ford pickup and crush Milwaukee’s Best on his breaks. Probably the same guy.”

David Spade Weighs In

One person said: “Mental illness is not a joke and people shouldn’t be joking about it. Trust me he is crying out for help instead of kicking him off the team they should be trying to get him help. NFL players do get it a lot. We that suffer with mental illness struggle every day for normalcy.”

Coming Back

One fan said: “Somewhere in the Bucs back office there’s a legal notice being drafted that will seal AB’s fate as I type. It’s probably already in his agent’s inbox.”

Love for Mike Tomlin

One fan wrote: “Shocked he got all that out of the little talent he had. Imagine what his accolades be if he had talent! One of the greatest What If’s in NFL history imo.”

New Trend?

And this person replied: “I already described my walk out of work method to my boss and she offered to film it for me when it happens.”