New England Patriots Are Not Re-Signing Antonio Brown, Per Report

Antonio Brown is not coming back to the New England Patriots. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots are not re-signing the former Pro Bowl wide receiver despite reports of the team having internal discussions of bringing him back. Brown was signed by the Patriots after the first week of the season back in September, but was cut right before the team’s third game of the year.

This comes on the heels of former Patriots tight end and WEEI Radio host Christian Fauria reporting that the Patriots have “kicked the tires” on Brown. Also, Brown recently sent a message to Patriots owner Robert Kraft apologizing for his actions.

“Mr.Kraft I apologize sincerely to you and your organization! All I wanted to be was an asset to the organization; sorry for the bad media and the drama! Thank you sincerely AB,” Brown wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

Many Patriots players “liked” the post from Brown including Tom Brady. When asked about Brown’s message to Kraft, Brady said, “I didn’t put much thought into it. But it’s his choice, and good for him.”

Brown might not be re-signing with the Patriots, but the team could use a player like him as they look to win another Super Bowl. Despite the team being 9-1, the offense is having issues scoring consistently and Brady knows that will be an issue moving forward.

“It’s just part of how our season’s gone,” Brady said to Jim Gray of Westwood One Radio per NBC Sports Boston. “I think there’s a lot of things we talk about internally. Things that we see that we need to do to continue to try to improve … we’re going to have to just execute better than we did and better than we have.”

Brown only played in one game for the Patriots which was in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins. In that game, Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown in a 43-0 win. He was released by the team the following week due to his sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations. Brown was a member of the Steelers from 2010-2018 and he was named to the Pro Bowl seven times and to the All-Pro First Team four times as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.