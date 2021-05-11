How Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Feels About Jennifer Lopez's Reunion With Ben Affleck

✖

Jennifer Lopez recently reunited with Ben Affleck, which has led to everyone going crazy. But how does Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez feel about the situation? According to E! News, the MLB legend is not happy with Lopez and Affleck enjoying a reported weeklong vacation in Montana. Rodriguez, 45, was hoping the two would be able to work things out after calling off their engagement last month.

"A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on," a source tells E! News. "He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him." The source went to say that Rodriguez is "saddened" about the reunion, so much that he's reached out to her to let her know "he's upset." The insider went to reveal that Lopez is "not interested in rekindling anything with A-Rod and is done."

Rodriguez and Lopez were together for four years before calling it quits in April. At the end of the month, the 51-year old actress and singer was seen with Affleck in Los Angeles. At the time, a source said to E! News there were "just friends," but the two have a history together as they dated for two years and got engaged in 2002. The two broke up in January 2004, but after 17 years, it looks like they are ready to get back together.

"She wants to give it a shot with Ben," the insider stated. "They never really had closure and she has always wondered what could have been. The timing was never right and they were in different places until now." The insider continued: "She finally has had the opportunity to spend time with him and see where this could lead. They are very comfortable together and it's easy. She wants to keep seeing him and is very happy."

Affleck and Lopez started dating in July 2002 while filming Gigli together. After getting engaged in November of that year, the two called off the wedding in September 2003, just days before they were set to get married. As for Rodriguez, he is getting his body right after the breakup as he revealed major weight loss in an Instagram post.