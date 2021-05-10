Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly Take Trip to Montana Together

✖

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez continue to spend time together following the end of her engagement to Alex Rodriguez. The exes spent time in Montana over Mother's Day weekend after the actor was spotted visiting Lopez's Los Angeles home a number of times in the last week, according to E! News. The two were photographed together in Montana, where they reportedly spent a week together alone at the Yellowstone Club.

"[Lopez] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy," a source told PEOPLE of the two appearing to rekindle their past romance. The Argo actor and "Let's Get Loud" singer were engaged for two years before splitting in 2004, but have remained friendly in the aftermath of their high-profile breakup.

Rodriguez and Lopez were also engaged for two years before they announced last month they had decided to split. In a joint statement to the TODAY show, the former couple said they "realized we are better as friends." They continued, "We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

The former baseball player's fidelity came into question shortly before their split, with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy claiming to have had a friendly relationship with the athlete while he was engaged to Lopez. While LeCroy denied ever having a physical encounter with the MLB star, her Bravo castmates were less sure, accusing her of more than she let on.

Also over Mother's Day weekend, Affleck made sure to send love to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, sharing a touching Mother's Day tribute to the woman with whom he shares 15-year-old daughter Violet, 12-year-old daughter Seraphina and 9-year-old son Samuel. "So happy to share these kids with you," he wrote on Instagram alongside photos of Garner with their kids over the years. "Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do. Happy Mother's Day. Love, their Dad."

Garner reportedly "isn't bothered" with Affleck reconnecting with Lopez, a source told Entertainment Tonight. "She wants what is best for Ben," the insider revealed. "What matters most to her is Ben being a great dad. They've been in a good groove when it comes to co-parenting for a while and their kids' happiness is Jen's main priority."