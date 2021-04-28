Alex Rodriguez Reveals Weight Loss Transformation in Wake of Jennifer Lopez Breakup

✖

Alex Rodriguez is getting back in shape. The baseball legend went to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal his weight loss in wake of his breakup with Jennifer Lopez. Rodriguez showed a photo of what he looked like in December 2020 and what he looks like now.

"Left the Dad-bod in 2020," Rodriguez wrote. Anyone else determined to stick with their fitness goals this year? I’ve been consistent with my workouts and finally put down the chips. What food is your weakness." Rodriguez's transformation began while he was still with Lopez. The couple announced earlier this month they are ending their relationship after getting engaged in March 2019.

In a statement to the Today show, Rodriguez and Lopez said they have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so." They added that they will "continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and project" and "wish the best for each other and one another's children." Last week, a source told PEOPLE that Lopez decided to break up with Rodriguez after allegations surfaced of him being unfaithful to her during their four-year relationship.

"She insisted on it. There are too many issues that are unresolved," Lopez's friend told the outlet, adding that the "Let's Get Loud" singer could no longer "trust" Rodriguez. "She has been pretty miserable," said the friend, "and didn't think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex." Despite the breakup, Rodriguez and Lopez are looking for a way to be friends going forward.

"Jennifer has been such a big part of Alex's daughters' lives, and she will continue to be a big part," one source told PEOPLE of Lopez, who posted a birthday tribute to Ella as an Instagram Story on April 21. "She loves his girls. Their split is trickier because of the kids."

Rodriguez, 45, will now focus on his other projects, which include being an analyst for Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN. He retired from MLB after the 2016 season and was one of the most successful players of all time. Rodriguez played for three different teams (Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees) from 1994-2016 and finished his carer with a .295 batting average, 1,3115 hits, 696 home runs and 2,086 RBIs. He helped the Yankees win a World Series in 2009, was named AL MVP three times and was named an All-Star 14 times.