Aaron Rodgers' Start Date to Guest Host 'Jeopardy!' Revealed

Aaron Rodgers will be back on TV very soon. According to USA Today, the Green Bay Packers quarterback will begin his 10-show stint as a guest host on Jeopardy! April 5. He will follow another guest host, Dr. Oz, who starts on March 22. Celebrity guest hosts are filling in for Alex Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer in November. Other guest hosts include Katie Couric (March 8), Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Bill Whitaker and Mayim Bialik.

In January, Rodgers revealed on the Pat McAfee Show that he was going to guest host Jeopardy! "One of my idols growing up was Alex Trebek," Rodgers said during his appearance. "[...]They're doing some guest hosting spots and it's going to be released here pretty soon, but I have the opportunity to do one of those. ... I'm excited about that opportunity on Jeopardy!" Rodgers appeared as a contestant on Jeopardy! in 2015 and won $50,000, which was donated to the MACC Fund (Midwest Athlete's Against Childhood Cancer).

In the episode, Rodgers is seen cutting up with Trebek. "It's a game," Rodgers told Trebek after being asked how he doesn't take himself too seriously. "I think you should consider some celebration after a good show." The audience began laughing, and Trebek did his best Rodgers impression by doing the "discount double-check" celebration.

2021 has been an interesting year for Rodgers. The 37-year-old quarterback just missed out on winning a Super Bowl as the Packers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship. He won the NFL MVP award and then announced he got engaged last year. It was later confirmed that Rodgers was engaged to 29-year-old actress Shailene Woodley who talked about it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“So it’s kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while,” Woodley told host Jimmy Fallon. “He’s, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being. But I never thought I’d be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living. Like, I never thought as a little girl … ‘Yeah, when I grow up, I’m gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!’ But he’s really just so good at it.”