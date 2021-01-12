Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Reveals He’ll Host ‘Jeopardy!’ Episode

The Green Bay Packers are preparing for an upcoming playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams, Aaron Rodgers‘ first of the 2020 postseason. The veteran quarterback has the goal of returning to the Super Bowl and adding another Lombardi Trophy to his team’s collection, but he has another competition on the horizon. Rodgers just revealed that he will host an episode of Jeopardy! as a special guest.

The two-time MVP provided the revelation during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. He talked about the late Alex Trebek and the legendary host’s impact on his life. Rodgers then said that he has the opportunity to stand on the iconic set and begin testing the contestants’ knowledge, though Rodgers did not provide a timeline for when this appearance will take place.

“One of my idols growing up was Alex Trebek,” Rodgers said during his appearance. “[…]They’re doing some guest hosting spots and it’s going to be released here pretty soon, but I have the opportunity to do one of those. … I’m excited about that opportunity on Jeopardy!“

Rodgers also took some time to poke fun at himself while breaking the news. He previously appeared on Celebrity Jeopardy! in 2015. He performed admirably, winning the entire episode while answering questions about perfect games in professional baseball. Rodgers did so while wearing a gray cardigan and a button-down shirt with a wrinkled collar.

“My wardrobe outfit wasn’t the greatest choice,” Rodgers joked about his previous appearance on Jeopardy! Though McAfee also said that everyone “dresses very bad” on the long-running trivia show. Now that he is set to host, however, Rodgers will up his fashion game before asking contestants important questions.

Following the death of Trebek due to pancreatic cancer, the producers of Jeopardy! set about preparing for the future. There is no permanent host yet, but the show is using guest hosts. Ken Jennings, a Jeopardy! champion, taped six weeks of episodes following Trebek’s death. He was the first guest host but others will follow, including the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

While Rodgers hasn’t yet shown off his hosting abilities, he will do so in the near future. First off, however, he will continue to focus on the postseason and leading the Packers to victory. The first step will be hosting the Los Angeles Rams in a Divisional Round battle after securing home-field advantage with the NFC’s best record.