Shailene Woodley Steps out for First Time Since Aaron Rodgers Surprise Engagement

Actress Shailene Woodley was seen for the first time since Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers surprisingly announced he got engaged just days after rumors started that the two were dating. Woodley is working in Montreal, where she is filming a crime thriller called Misanthrope. During his NFL MVP award acceptance speech at the NFL awards ceremony Saturday night, Rodgers thanked his "fiance" and said he "got engaged" during the past year.

On Friday, The Daily Mail published photos of Woodley, 29, on the set of her new movie. She was dressed in all-black and did not appear to be wearing any jewelry. It is possible Woodley just had to take it off during filming. Misanthrope is a film about a police officer recruited by the FBI to track down a killer, notes E! News. The film also stars Ben Mendelsohn and Jovan Adepo and is being directed by Damian Szifron. Woodley is also a co-producer on the project.

News that Rodgers, 37, and Woodley were dating surfaced on Feb. 2, when sources told E! News the couple was trying to keep their romance "low key" while he was focused on the NFL season and Woodley was working. Then on Saturday night, Rodgers gushed about how "crazy" the past year was for him when he accepted his MVP award. He casually mentioned that he "got engaged" while listing things that happened to him in the past year. In the end, he thanked his teammates and other important people in his life, including "my fiancee," which was a shocker to everyone watching.

For a few hours, the identity of Rodgers' fiancee was a mystery, but a source confirmed to PEOPLE that she is indeed Woodley. "It was a surprise that they got so close so quickly," a source close to Rodgers told PEOPLE. "I mean, it really felt like one day he was with Danica Patrick, and then suddenly he was with Shailene. It happened super fast." Rodgers previously dated Patrick for two years, but they broke up in July 2020. Woodley was previously in a relationship with rugby player Ben Volavola.

The source told PEOPLE those close to Rodgers thought his relationship with Woodley was "just a rebound" and did not think it would develop into something serious. "Everyone thought it was a casual thing because that's what he was telling everyone, even when it was clearly not a casual thing," the source said.

Another source told E! News the two "can't wait to get married" and hope to tie the knot soon. "They had a very intense connection from the beginning," the source said. "They both knew early on that it was something special and different from what they had experienced in other relationships. It's a quick engagement, but for those that know them, it didn't come as a surprise."