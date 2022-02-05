Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Purchases Land in New City, Sparking Rumors of Huge Trade

Aaron Rodgers could be making a big move on and off the field very soon. According to Jard Stillman of 102.5 The Game in Nashville, the Green Bay Packers quarterback has purchased land in the area and is in the process of building a home in Franklin, Tennessee, a suburb of Nashville, which is also the home of the Tennessee Titans. Stillman also reported that Rodgers is “open” to joining the Titans and Packers teammates don’t believe he will return to Green Bay.

Rodgers in a Tennessee Titans uniform would be huge and could be the spark the Titans need to get over the hump and win the first Super Bowl in franchise history. This past season, the Titans finished as the No. 1 seed in the AFC but lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs. Titans general manager Jon Robinson spoke to reporters at the Senior Bowl and was asked about the team’s QB situation and starting QB Ryan Tannehill.

“Ryan’s our quarterback,” Robinson said, per ESPN. “He’s made a lot of plays for us. He’s a great leader. He’s extremely tough. Love what Ryan brings to our football team, love what he stands for. We’re looking forward to him getting back in there, and getting back on track, and keeping this thing rolling.”

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel also gave praise to Tannehill. “He has elite toughness,” Vrabel said. “We have to be great around him. He has shown signs of accuracy, of decision-making, the ability to extend plays and to scramble and leadership. Those are all things that you look for in a quarterback, and Ryan has shown us that.”

Rodgers led the Packers to a 13-4 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC this past season. The team looked poised to win the Super Bowl but lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs. Before the 2021 season, Rodgers talked about not playing for the Packers and possibly retiring from the NFL. After the 49ers loss, Rodgers said he will make a decision on his future soon.

“I’m still super competitive, still know I can play at a high level, so it’s going to be a tough decision,” Rodgers said. “I have a lot of things to weigh in the coming weeks. But man, just so much gratitude for this city and this organization and such a long, long career here that I’m proud of and really thankful for all the men and women that work here, the men I’ve gotten to cross paths with, coaches and players over the years.”