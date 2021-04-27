Aaron Rodgers' Future With Packers Revealed by General Manager

✖

Aaron Rodgers' stint on Jeopardy! has come to an end, which means he can now focus on the 2021 NFL season. But while he will be the Green Bay Packers quarterback for at least the next two seasons, will he end his career with the team that drafted him? Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke to reporters this week and updated Rodgers' future with the team.

"Aaron's our guy; he's going to be our quarterback for the foreseeable future," Gutekunst said as reported by ESPN. "We're excited about the kind of the things we're going to try to accomplish here over the next couple of years. So we certainly think with the contract that you're kind of talking about is something we'll work through. We're going to have to do probably a few things with different contracts as we head toward the season and then through the season to make sure that our salary cap situation, not only this year but in 2022, is square. So we're not done yet. We've done a lot to get here. We've kind of been doing things as we go and we will continue to do that as we go."

Rodgers signed a $134 million contract extension in 2018 and runs through the 2023 season. He has no more guaranteed money on the deal, which could be a reason why he wants a new contract. Rodgers has questioned his status with the team ever since they drafted Jordan Love one year ago. Love hasn't played a single down with the Packers yet, but because he was drafted in the first round, the Packers will likely have him as the starter at some point.

"That's kind of something we're working through," Gutekunst said when talking about Rodgers' contract. "You know, it's something that we've talked about quite a bit as we've worked through this salary-cap situation, which is really kind of a two-year situation. We've looked at a lot of different things and that's one of them."

The Packers drafted Love to build for the future. However, Rodgers shows no signs of slowing down at 37 years old as he won his third MVP award in February and led the Packers to the NFC Championship game in January. Rodgers won a Super Bowl in 2010 and has been selected to the Pro Bowl nine times.