Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He Would Retire From NFL to Host 'Jeopardy!'

Aaron Rodgers would love to host Jeopardy! full-time. However, would leave the NFL for the world of game-show hosting? The Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared on the NFL Network show Good Morning Football on Tuesday and said he has no plans of retiring from the NFL for Jeopardy!

"I still love playing, and I don't want to give that up," Rodgers said. "There is something interesting about walking away from the game at the height, you know. There's been many players who've done that. I mean, one of my favorite players growing up was Barry Sanders, and Barry rushed for over 1,000 yards in every one of his seasons and then just said, 'See ya.' That's not what I want to do. I want to keep playing, you know. I still have the passion and the fire, and this last season just reminded me and I think a lot of people that I can still play and still play at a really, really high level, and I feel like I can do this for a number of years moving forward."

Currently, Rodgers can be seen hosting Jeopardy! as a guest host. He is filling in for Alex Trebek who died of cancer in November. If Jeopardy! executives asked Rodgers to be the permanent host, the three-time NFL MVP said he would not have to retire since Jeopardy only films 46 days out the year, which would give him time to enjoy both careers.

"At the same time, I feel like I could host Jeopardy! I'd love to," Rodgers stated. "I think I bring something different to the show. I was the youngest guest host. There's a different audience that maybe I could bring along with it; hopefully, the numbers show it the next two weeks. But I do enjoy the show. I have a ton of respect for the show. The way that Alex (Trebek) had a smooth hand on the show for three-and-a-half decades is something that can't be understated, and I think he held the show in such a high esteem that it made everybody really respect and admire him and the show." Rodgers will be on Jeopardy! for the next two weeks. He revealed that he filmed the episodes in a two-day span in February.