Who Is Shailene Woodley? Meet Aaron Rodgers' Reported Fiancee

Only a few days after it was rumored that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actor Shailene Woodley were an item, the athlete let it slip at the NFL Honors that he has a "fiancée." During the event, Rodgers said that he "got engaged" as he accepted the MVP award. Considering that this news came on the heels of reports that he has been dating Woodley, it stands to reason that the pair could be engaged. So, who exactly is Rodgers' rumored fiancée?

Woodley, 29, emerged onto the scene in 2008 when she starred in The Secret Life of the American Teenager. She went on to appear in a steady stream of movies including The Descendents, The Fault in Our Stars, and the Divergent franchise. She even earned a Golden Globe nomination for her turn in The Descendents, in which she starred alongside George Clooney. Woodley made her return to television for the popular limited series Big Little Lies, which also starred Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Laura Dern. While Woodley has enjoyed a fair deal of success, she previously told the New York Times that an illness that she experienced in her early 20s nearly derailed her career. She told the outlet in April 2020 that she was "very, very sick" and that she wasn't sure whether she would be able to continue to work or even survive while dealing with the unknown illness. Ultimately, she has since recovered after her health scare.

“Now I’m on the other side of it, thank God. A lot of the last few years has been about focusing on mental health for me, and it’s a slow process," Woodley explained. "But because of that work, I feel very grounded and rooted in who I am and very clear about everything in my life, whether it’s my career or my relationships or my own internal worth. I feel very grateful to have walked that line of fire, because now I know what I don’t want to ever go back to.”

Most recently, and as previously mentioned, Woodley has been linked to Rodgers. In early February, it was reported that the two were dating. They were reportedly doing a long-distance relationship, with a source telling E! News, "They have kept things private and low key." On Saturday, Rodgers stated in his acceptance speech during the virtual NFL Honors awards ceremony that he "got engaged." Even though he did not name his fiancée, many have assumed that he is engaged to Woodley given the timing of these reports. "It's an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season," Rogers said. He then mentioned, "I got engaged." He went on to thank "my fiancée" when he mentioned the "great group of people that support me."