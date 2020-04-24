NFL Draft 2020: Social Media Loses It After Packers Draft Aaron Rodgers' Successor Jordan Love

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft aired on Thursday night, and the Green Bay Packers produced the most shocking moment. The Packers were set to pick at No. 30 but decided to trade up to No. 26 and take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. The reason the move was surprising considering the Packers have Aaron Rodgers, who has won two MVP awards and led Packers to a Super Bowl title nearly 10 years ago. Some would argue that Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL right now, so why did the Packers Love in the first round.

"We think a lot of him," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said per the team's official website. Down the road he certainly has all the ability to be a difference-maker. But these things take time, especially at that position. He has a lot of work ahead of him." Rodgers till has four years left on his contract, so the team has some time to develop Love before he can take over. This is similar to what Rodgers went through 15 years ago. He was drafted 24th overall in the 2005 NFL Draft and was Brett Favre's successor. From that point of view, the move makes sense, but social media didn't see it that way.