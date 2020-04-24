NFL Draft 2020: Social Media Loses It After Packers Draft Aaron Rodgers' Successor Jordan Love
The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft aired on Thursday night, and the Green Bay Packers produced the most shocking moment. The Packers were set to pick at No. 30 but decided to trade up to No. 26 and take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. The reason the move was surprising considering the Packers have Aaron Rodgers, who has won two MVP awards and led Packers to a Super Bowl title nearly 10 years ago. Some would argue that Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL right now, so why did the Packers Love in the first round.
"We think a lot of him," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said per the team's official website. Down the road he certainly has all the ability to be a difference-maker. But these things take time, especially at that position. He has a lot of work ahead of him." Rodgers till has four years left on his contract, so the team has some time to develop Love before he can take over. This is similar to what Rodgers went through 15 years ago. He was drafted 24th overall in the 2005 NFL Draft and was Brett Favre's successor. From that point of view, the move makes sense, but social media didn't see it that way.
Wow so what does the mean for Aaron Rogers?— Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) April 24, 2020
Aaron Rodgers to the Patriots.— Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) April 24, 2020
2 things can be true.
1. Very happy for Jordan Love.
2. The @Packers just played in the NFC Title Game, right!? Idk, get another weapon to compete with @SF— David Carr (@DCarr8) April 24, 2020
Wow.
The Packers taking Jordan Love pissed me off. It just did. Aaron Rodgers isn’t going anywhere for a few years. Their run defense is no better than when the 49ers embarrassed them in the NFC Championship. I don’t get it.— Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 24, 2020
The Jordan Love pick is just so surprising to me. You’re basically telling a 13-3 roster that you don’t think they were good enough to add a weapon for Rodgers and attempt to run it back. It feels like you’ve given up on now and are worried about 3/4 years from now.— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) April 24, 2020
Would pay so much money to see Aaron Rodgers reaction to hearing Jordan Love’s name.— Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) April 24, 2020
Understand the team side of needing to look to the future. But man, Rodgers needed help on offense, super bowl was in sight - and now your successor is headed to Green Bay.
Jordan Love and Aaron Rodgers are represented by the same agency, by the way.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 24, 2020
Colin Cowherd’s opening rant on the Packers drafting Jordan Love pic.twitter.com/IzbZ5Q4YbT— Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) April 24, 2020
I'm sure Aaron Rodgers is going to take this Jordan Love selection very well.— Adam Rank (@adamrank) April 24, 2020
Bad news: Jordan Love led FBS with 17 interceptions in 2019.
Good news: The only player in Common Draft Era to lead FBS in interceptions in his final season and get drafted in the 1st Round is Hall of Famer Dan Marino. pic.twitter.com/2teuHGPVSE— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 24, 2020
Jordan Love was the second best “J. Love” in his conference and now he’s Aaron Rodgers successor pic.twitter.com/uc3ubiG97v— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 24, 2020
How Jordan Love looking at Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/ctgUpf56LE— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 24, 2020
Aaron Rodgers watching the Packers draft Jordan Love... pic.twitter.com/wBktD9ifeS— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) April 24, 2020
WTH are these quotes?
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst
on what the Jordan Love pick means for Aaron Rodgers: "We’ve got the best quarterback in the NFL and we plan to have him for a while”
on Love being Rodgers’ eventual replacement: “I don’t think you can put that on him right now” pic.twitter.com/w7bXHxnAfn— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 24, 2020
Jordan Love played at Utah State, located in the state of Utah pic.twitter.com/mwdVuG5Kxx— Matthew McGovern (@MatthewMcGovern) April 24, 2020
What the Hell @packers! I understand the draft is just getting started, and that J-Love has some talent. But how about prioritizing help for my man @AaronRodgers12. WTH!!!!! Damn!— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 24, 2020
Can Jordan Love play WR for a few years?— TJ Lang (@TJLang70) April 24, 2020
Aaron Rodgers watching the packers draft pick pic.twitter.com/dHcJGgIue1— Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 24, 2020
Rodgers meeting Jordan Love for the first time pic.twitter.com/ct2kEOl7Bp— Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) April 24, 2020
"Hey, Aaron ... it's Bill. Yes, I saw that Jordan Love pick. How disappointing ... you should really ask for a trade." pic.twitter.com/pkzvQux2Fm— FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) April 24, 2020
Love, Jordan is literally what Aaron Rodgers won’t do for a brother.— Jimmy G (@jimmygards) April 24, 2020