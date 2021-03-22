Aaron Rodgers and Packers Reportedly Considering Major Change to His Contract

✖

Aaron Rodgers' contract could look very different soon. According to Michael Silver of the NFL Network, the Green Bay Packers are trying to negotiate a restructured contract with their star quarterback so they can free up some cap space. Rodgers is in the middle of the four-year, $134 million contract extension he signed back in 2018 and is under contract through the 2023 season.

Currently, Rodgers, a three-time NFL MVP, accounts for $37.5 million against the Packers' salary cap for the 2021 season. The team has $3.8 million in space but needs more in order to sign free agents and their rookie class after the NFL Draft. One thing to note is if the Packers were to move on from Rodgers next offseason, they will be able to clear $22 million in cap space. They have a contingency plan for that as they drafted Jordan Love in the first round in 2020. But with the Packers reaching the NFC Championship the last two years, it's hard to see them let Rodgers go.

Back in January, it was reported that Rodgers wanted a new contract from the Packers. This came shortly after the team lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game, and Rodgers talked about his future not being clear.

"A lot of guys' futures that are uncertain, myself included," Rodgers said. "That's what's sad about it most. Getting this far. Obviously, there's going to be an end to it at some point whether we make it past this one or not. Just the uncertainties is tough and the finality of it." He then went on The Pat McAfee Show and explained his comments.

"After the season that I had, potentially winning MVP, and we obviously made another good run, I don’t think that there’s any reason why I wouldn’t be back,” Rodgers said. "But there’s not many absolutes, as you guys know, in this business. To make an absolute statement about something that is not an absolute, I didn’t do it. I guess that’s why it went kinda nuts."

Along with his contract, Rodgers is getting set to be married. In February, the 37-year old announced he got engaged in 2020. It was then confirmed that Rodgers is engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, who had starred in films such as the Divergent series, Snowden and The Mauritanian.