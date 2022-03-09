‘The Masked Singer’: Ken Jeong Thinks Famous Rock Legend Could Be the Thingamabob

Ken Jeong is kicking off The Masked Singer Season 7 with one of his signature guesses. Returning to the judging panel alongside Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke, Jeong makes his first guess for the statuesque Thingamabob in a sneak peek of Wednesday’s premiere, thinking the creature’s height is a major clue to the celebrity hiding under the mask.

“This would be amazing if this was the lead vocalist of Metallica, James Hetfield,” he says in the preview. Hetfield’s height of 6 feet 1 inch, as well as a bell clue Jeong thinks could be pointing at Metallica’s “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” makes the musician Jeong’s top choice for the celebrity hiding inside Thingamabob. Jeong even celebrates a premature victory with his own rockstar impression, even reprising his character in The Hangover as Mr. Chow.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Season 7 of The Masked Singer embraces a new twist as the contestants split into three groups: The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly. Competing this season are Armadillo, Baby Mammoth, Cyclops, Firefly, Hydra, Jack in the Box, Lemur, McTerrier, Miss Teddy, The Prince, Ram, Ringmaster, Space Bunny, Thingamabob and Queen Cobra. Five celebrities will also perform in the all-new Masks Back – The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly – round.

The judges won’t be guessing these celebs on their own – there’s a star-studded lineup of guest judges also joining them this season. Eric Stonestreet will appear on the second episode, airing on March 16, while Leslie Jordan returns for his second appearance on The Masked Singer later this season. Making her Masked Singer premiere this season will be Nicole Byer, who will lend her hilarious insight into the over-the-top performances to come.

Season 7 of The Masked Singer isn’t without controversy, however. Back in February, Deadline reported that both Jeong and Thicke walked off stage after former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as one of the contestants. While Jeong and Thicke eventually returned, Scherzinger and McCarthy reportedly remained on stage to briefly talk with Donald Trump’s former attorney. The Masked Singer Season 7 premieres Wednesday (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.