‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7 Costumes: See All the New Characters

The Masked Singer Season 7 launches this week, and for fans too anxious to meet the outrageous characters performing, Fox has released photos of each contestant. This season’s theme is “The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly,” and it will be easy to see which costume fits in which description. The contestants are split into three teams, Team Good, Team Bad, and Team Cuddly.

The new season will feature panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and Ken Jeong, with Nick Cannon hosting. Eric Stonestreet will serve as a guest panelist on March 16, reports Variety. Leslie Jordan will be back for another appearance, while Nicole Byer will make her Masked Singer debut this season. Stonestreet hosts Fox’s new post-Masked Singer gameshow, Domino Masters, while Jordan stars in Fox’s Call Me Cat. Byer voices a character in Fox’s The Great North and stars in NBC’s Grand Crew.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Masked Singer Season 7 kicks off on Wednesday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET. Fox has kept a tight lip on the celebrities taking part in this season. However, it was reported last month that Rudy Giuliani was unmasked during the premiere taping, prompting Jeong to storm out of the set. Fox did not comment. While we wait for the premiere, scroll on for a look at all the contestant costumes.







The Good: Ringmaster

The Ringmaster might conjure images of clowns and other circus nightmares, but Fox suggests we should look upon the ringmaster as a member of Team Good. She looks like someone who stepped out of a Tim Burton movie.

Armadillo

Armadillos might be known for their hard outer shells, but this Armadillo is prepared to deliver smooth music notes instead. He also appears to be a big fan of sneakers.

McTerrier

The McTerrier may look cute, but they mean business. Hopefully, the tongue doesn’t get in the way of their singing.

Firefly

Firefly is ready to light up the stage with their singing skills. They also look ready to dance on stage.

Frog Prince

The Frog Prince is ready to sing and dance. We just hope his vocals don’t involve croaking.

The Bad: Hydra

The hydra is a mythical monster, but it looks like there is a very real trio of performers in the costume. The Masked Singer has included trios in the past, with Hanson competing on the show last year.

Ram

Not all rams are bad, just ask the ones playing in Los Angeles. However, this one looks very mad about something.

Jack in the Box

Whoever is in the Jack in the Box costume probably doesn’t have dancing skills since they are stuck in a box. Perhaps their singing talent could impress viewers though.

Cyclops

Unlike Cyclops from The X-Men, this one isn’t about to burn you up with a beam of energy. Instead, this cyclops just wants to sing!

Queen Cobra

Queen Cobra is hoping to charm audiences with her singing skills. Just don’t get too close or she might bite!

The Cuddly: Baby Mammoth

Team Cuddly includes one animal species that no longer exists! Mammoths probably didn’t look this cute, but the costume designers weren’t held back by science on this outfit.

Thingamabob

The Thingamabob looks more like a cute bat. Batman probably wouldn’t approve.

Lemur

This purple lemur is ready to bust a move on stage while performing. Maybe she’ll get to sing the Zoboomafoo theme song!

Space Bunny

NASA has not taken a bunny into space, but they may want to after Space Bunny performs on The Masked Singer.

Miss Teddy

Last but not least is Miss Teddy. She’s ready to give audiences a hug, right after she sings a song.