'Welcome to Plathville': Olivia Plath's Teen Brother Has Died

Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath confirmed her brother died in a crash on a Virginia highway last week. Micah Meggs, 15, was killed on a Franklin County, Virginia highway late Thursday night. Plath and her brother have eight siblings.

"Hey guys, I'm jumping off of social media for a bit. Don't worry if you don't see me around – I'm taking some space now," Plath, 25, wrote in an Instagram Story statement on Thursday, reports Us Weekly. "I lost a younger brother last night to an unexpected accident and I need some clarity and space for grieving." Plath shared another statement on Tuesday to remind her photography customers that she is "on a social media break" because of a family death.

Micah was riding his electric bike south on U.S. 220 on Thursday night when a Honda Accord struck him, the Virginia State Police told the Roanoke Times. The teenager died at the scene, and the Honda driver was not injured. The crash is still under investigation, police said.

Micah was the ninth of 10 children. He is survived by his parents, Don and Karen; his siblings, Elijah, Joshua, Elise, Olivia, Lydia, Sophia, Nathan, Carris, and Kristen; his grandmothers; Juanita Meggs and Jerry Boyer; and nieces and nephews. He suffered from cerebral palsy his entire life, caused by a brachial plexus injury during his birth, according to his obituary. "Despite the physical difficulties he experienced, Micah never complained or let himself be limited by his disability and continually found ways to pursue his outdoor activities despite this struggle," his family wrote.

"Micah brought tremendous light, laughter, and love into every life he touched and his presence will be greatly missed. In recent years Micah became more interested in helping others who also suffer from Brachial Plexus injuries," his obituary reads. His family asks for donations to be made in his memory to the United Brachial Plexus Network. A celebration of life is scheduled for May 11 at Flora Funeral Chapel.

Plath is one of the main stars of TLC's Welcome to Plathville, which focuses on her husband Ethan Plath's family. Ethan, 24, and his eight siblings are shown trying modern-day experiences for the first time away from their parents. The most dramatic moment in the show's run came when Ethan's parents Kim and Barry Plath split in June 2022. The show premiered in 2019 and is streaming on Discovery+.