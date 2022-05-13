'Welcome to Plathville': Barry Plath Wonders If Wife Kim Is Going Through a 'Midlife Crisis' in Exclusive Sneak Peek of TLC Show's Return

✖

Kim Plath is feeling like a brand new woman as Welcome to Plathville returns with brand new episodes, but husband Barry Plath thinks she might be hitting a "midlife crisis." In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the all-new episodes, kicking off Tuesday, May 17 on TLC, Kim catches viewers up on the major changes she's made to her life since they last saw her.

"Things are a little different now in Cairo for us," she reveals. "Raising 10 children over the course of 20-some years, I feel like, in many ways, I kind of lost myself in that process." After feeling like she's been "in a fog" for so long, Kim has been making major lifestyle changes like going to the gym every day, and she's feeling great. "Now I'm wearing different clothes – things that show a little more leg – because I feel like I can now," she says. "I'm enjoying being in my body a little bit more."

Kim is also opening a dance studio in Cairo, getting back to her roots as a dancer when she was in college. As she's been making playlists and getting things ready for the new studio, she's been turning back time with songs she hasn't heard in "literally decades," like her old favorites from the Beastie Boys and Run-DMC, which she listened to as a young teen. "I haven't really listened to rap at all since then," Kim explains. "I feel like now I'm kinda coming up, and I'm looking around and I'm going, 'Oh, there's new music out there. There's new songs that have come out in the last 20 years.'"

All these changes are a bit surprising for her husband. "What I'm seeing in Kim is she's reestablishing some things within herself – her identity," Barry tells the cameras. "She's got a glow back in her and a skip in her step again. The question is, to what degree are the physical changes she's going through affecting her mentally, emotionally?" He wonders, "Whether Kim is having a midlife crisis or not right now, I don't know. She's entering into that phase."

Midlife crisis or not, Kim is loving her newfound sense of self. "All I know is, I've been a mom and I've been a wife, and now it's time to be me," she says. "I feel like I've just scratched the surface, so I'm super excited about that." Welcome to Plathville returns Tuesday, May 17 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.