'Welcome to Plathville': Ethan Reveals He'll Speak With Mom Kim in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Ethan Plath is considering opening lines of communication back up with mom Kim Plath. While visiting Ethan's siblings and dad Barry Plath with wife Olivia amid their return to Cairo, Georgia, the Welcome to Plathville star revealed he intends to speak once again with his mother after her decision to leave his father.

"I think there's a lot of reasons why I've decided to go to Cairo and go to all these places that are, you know, somewhat triggering," Olivia says of returning to Ethan's childhood home to visit his father and younger siblings. "You know, these are kind of like my siblings, and they have become that way since Ethan and I got married. And while I don't want a relationship with everyone, I want to be a part of the memories and spend time with them and feel like family."

Sitting down with dad Barry, Ethan's younger sister, Moriah Plath, asks her father how she can help as he adjusts to life without Kim. "Just be cute. That's a great help," he responds, as Ethan chimes in, "And come up to see him now and then." With almost the entire family back in Cairo, Ethan admits he's not ready just yet to talk to his mother – but it's something he does intend to do.

"I don't know. It would be super, super, super awkward to like hang around her and do normal stuff before I talk to her about everything that's going on," he tells his family. "So I'd rather not do that just 'cause I like, I don't know. I wouldn't be able to walk down memory lane, so to speak." Barry asks, "Are you thinking at some point you'll sit down and talk with Kim?" to which Ethan responds, "I know I need to. At some point. I just... I know I should, but I don't know. Not today."

Later, a producer asks the couple, "Are you cool with that, Olivia? Or was that the first time you've heard his intention to do that?" to which she confesses, "I mean... I have my own set of feelings about Ethan talking to his mom, but it's not my decision and it's not my place to really say anything." Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.