'Welcome to Plathville' Star Charged With DUI

Kim Plath, one of the stars of TLC's Welcome to Plathville, was reportedly arrested for an alleged DUI in Florida after turning herself in to authorities. Plath, 50, was in a car crash in June, but a warrant for her arrest stemming from that crash was reportedly not submitted until September. She was booked into Wakulla County Corrections and has since been released from custody, officials told The U.S. Sun.

In June, police arrived at the scene of Plath's car accident to find her vehicle upside down in a ditch, and filled with water, according to the police report obtained by TMZ. Plath was "noticeably" intoxicated and smelled of alcohol, police said. She was taken to a nearby hospital to have her injuries treated.

After the initial investigation, police charged Plath with careless driving. Investigators also took a blood sample and waited months to get the results back, reports TMZ. Those results finally arrived in September, according to the report. The test allegedly showed she was driving under the influence of alcohol and a warrant for her arrest was then submitted. The warrant was served Thursday, and Plath turned herself in.

"She was arrested on an outstanding warrant from another agency," the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office in Crawfordville, Florida confirmed to PEOPLE. "She turned herself into our agency. She turned herself into the sheriff's office in the lobby today for arrest." The sheriff's office offered no other details of the case. TLC has not commented on Plath's arrest.

In June, Plath and her husband, Barry Plath, announced they were divorcing after 24 years of marriage. "After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage," the former couple said in a joint statement. "While this was not an easy decision, we know it's the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children."

Welcome to Plathville follows the former couple, who made their strict conservative views part of the series, and their children, who live in Georgia. The series premiered in 2019 and finished its fourth season in August. The latest episodes covered the Plaths' marriage ending.

"I just feel like I've been hurt too much," Barry said in one recent episode about their marriage ending. "I can't help but feel a little betrayed. One thing I thought wouldn't ever be shaken was us. Now it's totally shaken up. It's just really sad. It's a tragedy." The Plaths are parents to nine children, Moriah, Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia, and Mercy. Welcome to Plathville is streaming on Discovery+.