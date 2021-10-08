‘Welcome to Plathville’: Olivia and Ethan Plath Consider Couples Counseling Amid Separation in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Ethan and Olivia Plath are taking a hard look at their marriage amid the relationship problems that led to their separation. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new Welcome to Plathville, the two have a candid conversation about couples counseling after rating their marriage quite different numbers on a scale of one to 10.

Painting the wall together, Olivia is the one to pose the rating question, asking her husband where he thinks their relationship is currently. Ethan answers quickly, “One,” which takes Olivia off-guard. “You think it’s a one? Damn, that’s pretty bad,” she says with a laugh. In return, she admits she was thinking more like a four for their rating.

“I put us at not so great, but I don’t feel like it’s all bad,” she tells her husband. “I feel like there’s a lot of solid good things to build on, and just ’cause I moved out, for the time being, doesn’t mean I have completely lost sight of that. It just means maybe I needed some space.” Ethan responds with a request for them to go see a couples counselor together.



“As of right now, I think what we both really, really need is to be able to sit down with a counselor that’ll help us both hear each other – that’s the biggest thing,” he explains to the camera. “And then after that, it’s just figuring out logistics with moving and timeframes and plans and all that.” Having Ethan suggest seeing a therapist makes Olivia feel like they’re doing “a little better” than his one rating, as there was a time they refused to go to therapy at all.



Ethan continues to the camera that while he’s a “pretty stubborn person” who can be set in his ways, when he took the trip without Olivia recently, he thought a lot about what his life looks like now and what he wants for the future. Working since he was 15, Ethan thinks he’s in a rut and is looking to be “a bit more free” in life. “I don’t have kids yet and right now it’s just me and Olivia,” he explains. “We are separated, but I feel like there’s aperiod of a few years coming up in front of us that it would be … ideal for us to be able to just move around and experience different things and make some cool memories before we settle down and actually have kids.” Can Ethan and Olivia make things work? Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.