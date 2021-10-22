‘Welcome to Plathville’ Camping Trip Gets Tense Between Olivia and Ethan Plath in Exclusive Sneak Peek

A camping trip for Olivia, Ethan, Moriah and Micah Plath is turning into a competition for some of the Welcome to Plathville stars. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the TLC show, the guys and gals put their tent-building skills to the test as a rush to beat the rain turns into an unspoken competition between Olivia and Ethan.

“Ethan and I have been a little bit at odds since getting here,” Olivia confesses to the camera. “We both have an idea of how to do something.” As Ethan directs the group where to set up their tents, Olivia presses him to “work fast” to avoid getting water from the rain inside. Things are clearly tense between the two amid their marital problems, and the camp construction soon turns into something a little extra.



“Settin’ up our tents – me and Micah had ours, Olivia and Moriah had theirs,” Ethan explains. “After a few minutes without anyone saying anything [it] almost turned into a competition of who could set up their tent first.” Olivia acknowledges the escalation as well: “I start kind of working quickly and racing and setting up the tent because of the rain, and then it was almost like I got in motion and I couldn’t stop. And then I noticed the boys were setting up their tent, and I really wanted to finish our tent first.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Micah senses the shift as well, with the 20-year-old model telling the camera, “Ethan and Olivia were definitely competitive. They seemed really anxious.” Moriah, meanwhile, is too excited to explore the woods to care much about anything other than beating the boys in their setup – which she and Olivia managed to do easily.



“Hey, our tent’s set up before the boys!” Olivia celebrates, joking to the camera, “I don’t want them to feel too badly, just a little bad.” As they get congratulations from Ethan, Olivia notes that it won’t be too tough of a loss for their tent. “They often win at things, so it was about time for us girls to win,” she explains. Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.