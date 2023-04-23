Vanessa Lachey Called out for Pressuring 'Love Is Blind' Contestants to Have Kids
Love Is Blind fans continue to take Vanessa Lachey to task for how she handled the Season 4 reunion. More specifically, Vanessa has been called out for pressing the couples on when they were going to have children. Judging from the response from viewers, her line of questioning didn't feel right.
The reunion for Season 4 of Love Is Blind got off to a rocky start when the supposedly live event was delayed by over an hour. Once it got underway, fans couldn't help but cringe at Vanessa's hosting skills. Not only did they criticize her apparent bias when questioning certain contestants, but they also took issue with how many times she asked the couples when they were going to have kids. They felt as though it was an inappropriate question to ask and particularly problematic for Vanessa to ask as many times as she did.
Love Is Blind fans flocked to Twitter to share their opinions on the disastrous reunion event. Many specifically aimed their criticism toward Vanessa for her baby-centric line of questioning.
VANESSA LACHEY STOP TRYING TO BULLY THE LOVE IS BLIND CAST INTO HAVING CHILDREN— Simone de Rochefort (@doomquasar) April 22, 2023
Fans couldn't believe how many times Vanessa asked the contestants when they were going to have kids. It felt invasive.prevnext
There was a lot wrong with Vanessa’s hosting tonight, but the constant pressure about a “#LoveisBlind baby” was just gross. Any of those couples could be struggling to conceive, and having to answer to that on “live” TV would be extremely painful. #LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/7IyOqWfh4W— Cassie Odum (@cassiegrimm3) April 17, 2023
This fan pointed out why Vanessa's baby questions didn't feel right. You never know what the couples are dealing with.prevnext
The cast every time Vanessa makes a baby comment #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/1z69wSGbYO— Emily ✨🐝 (@e_meme_ily) April 17, 2023
Mentioning babies once maybe would have sufficed. But, Vanessa kept the line of questioning going throughout the reunion.prevnext
Vanessa talks WAY too much and inserts WAY too much opinion to be an effective host. Did she really just ask the couples multiple times when they were having babies? Extremely inappropriate#LoveIsBlind— TheBachBabes (@TheBachBabes) April 17, 2023
Vanessa insisted on asking all of the married couples when they were going to have kids. As some fans pointed out, it felt "inappropriate."prevnext
Did anyone else find it wildly inappropriate how hard Vanessa Lachey was pushing the baby thing? Talk about insensitive and invasive. I’m so sick of this narrative that a baby equates to a successful relationship #LOVEISBLINDreunion #LoveIsBlind— Jen E (@jenegan2) April 19, 2023
Many viewers felt the same way about Vanessa's questions. She wasn't exactly gaining many fans during this reunion.prevnext
I really need Vanessa to stop asking for love is blind baby— Tash 🌚 (@tashfelissa) April 19, 2023
It didn't sit right with some that Vanessa brought the subject up so many times during the reunion. Enough already.prevnext
I want Cameron and Lauren to host love is blind. Vanessa is annoying, insensitive, and bias. Nick is just irrelevant to me tbh 🤷♀️#LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/lwp2OxFVmc— ILickedAllTheCornedBeef&Cabbage (@CabbageLicker) April 17, 2023
After the reunion, many have said that they want Vanessa and her husband, Nick Lachey, to be fired as hosts. Some have suggested that they could bring in Season 1 favorites Cameron and Lauren to host instead.prev