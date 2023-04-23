'Love Is Blind' Fans Pick Perfect Replacement Hosts Amidst Backlash Against Nick and Vanessa Lachey
Following the mess that was Love Is Blind Season 4 and the reunion special, fans have been wanting to replace hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, and they have the perfect idea. With petitions to replace the Lacheys floating around the Internet, plenty of fans have given their opinions as to who could take up the hosting duties and help groups of singles find their perfect match, sight unseen, and it's taking us back to Season 1.
Perhaps the most fan-favorite couple on Love Is Blind is Cameron and Lauren from the first season. The two are still very much together and even have their own YouTube channel, making fans think that they would be the ideal hosts. They've gone through the pods and are still together, so who would be better than them? Fans are taking a stand and giving reasons for why they should be the new hosts of Love Is Blind.
Lauren and Cameron or Nick and Vanessa?
I want Cameron and Lauren to host love is blind. Vanessa is annoying, insensitive, and bias. Nick is just irrelevant to me tbh 🤷♀️#LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/lwp2OxFVmc— ILickedAllTheCornedBeef&Cabbage (@CabbageLicker) April 17, 2023
"Here's an idea, moving forward let's have Lauren and Cameron host the reunions," one fan wrote. Another one said, "Imma need Cameron and Lauren to host the next reunion bc I hate that lady host what ever her name is."
'Love Is Blind' Fans Are Bowing Down to Royalty
Can we get Lauren and Cameron to host next season? #LoveIsBlind royalty 👑 pic.twitter.com/ytDqeVjPqQ— Kassi Luja (@KassiLuja) April 18, 2023
"I vote for Cameron and Lauren to host the next Reunion," a fan expressed. "I feel like not only will the ask the right Questions, but also give them some council and support."
Where's the Petition?
Someone start a petition to have Lauren and Cameron host next season. #LOVEISBLINDreunion— Lori👍🏻 (@loriio) April 17, 2023
One fan wrote, "Time for Cameron and Lauren to host Love is Blind, just saying." While another one agreed, "Petition to have Lauren and Cameron host #LoveIsBlind from now on bc the Lacheys ain't it !"
'Love Is Blind' Fans Think A Successful Pod Couple Should Host
I said it once and I’ll say it again Lauren and Cameron should be the new host for #LoveisBlind it just makes sense. Nick and Vanessa serve no purpose anymore. Let’s give an actual couple that went through the experiment and it worked out. Validates the cast more— Jessica Terrell (@Lovin_Jess) April 17, 2023
"ok hear me out.. hear me out – Cameron and Lauren host the next season...," one fan said. "They're actually from the pods, they get it, they're the true testament that the experiment works. Coz I've had more than enough of the Lacheys. ISTG."
Only in a Perfect World
#LoveIsBlindLIVE if they would let Cameron and Lauren host: pic.twitter.com/6uJoxsfAwU— lindsey ... (@leholmes52) April 17, 2023
"I think Lauren and Cameron should host LIB. It would literally make so much sense," said a fan. Another fan had this to say about the reunion, "This wouldn't happen if Cameron and Lauren were the host."
Cameron and Lauren are Not the Only Ones in Contention
I want Zack and Bliss or Cameron and Lauren to host love is blind. Vanessa is annoying, insensitive, and bias. Imho, Nick is just irrelevant to me. #LoveIsBlindLIVE— Wiway Almero (@anteraromafae) April 17, 2023
One fan wrote, "Vanessa sucks omg! Please make Nick a solo host or hire Lauren and Cameron!" Another fan questioned, "Is it too soon to discuss that Lauren and Cameron should replace Nick and Vanessa as host for Love is Blind and someone like Nina Parker or Keke Palmer to host the reunions????"