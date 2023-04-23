'Love Is Blind' Fans Pick Perfect Replacement Hosts Amidst Backlash Against Nick and Vanessa Lachey

Following the mess that was Love Is Blind Season 4 and the reunion special, fans have been wanting to replace hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, and they have the perfect idea. With petitions to replace the Lacheys floating around the Internet, plenty of fans have given their opinions as to who could take up the hosting duties and help groups of singles find their perfect match, sight unseen, and it's taking us back to Season 1.

Perhaps the most fan-favorite couple on Love Is Blind is Cameron and Lauren from the first season. The two are still very much together and even have their own YouTube channel, making fans think that they would be the ideal hosts. They've gone through the pods and are still together, so who would be better than them? Fans are taking a stand and giving reasons for why they should be the new hosts of Love Is Blind.