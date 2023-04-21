'Love Is Blind' Season 4: Where Are the Couples Now?

Netflix's Love Is Blind recently aired the highly-anticipated Season 4 reunion special, even amidst a very disliked delay, but where does this leave the couples now? In the middle of the drama, fans were definitely pleased to hear that the couples that said "I do" were very much still together, and that's as much as anyone's asking for. While the couples that made it to the altar and beyond are still together, without the yet-to-be-released "After the Altar" special, there isn't much information on what they've been up to, even with the reunion special, as well as the others that didn't tie the knot. Netflix's Tudum answered the call, and we're rounding up just what everyone has been up to since the pods.

Kwame and Chelsea (Photo: Netflix) Tudum reveals that the two are dealing with what virtually any couple has dealt with, and they've realized that being married isn't easy. The good news is that they are focusing on the happiness in their lives, even the little things, and even moved into a new apartment in Seattle together, meaning that Kwame ended up leaving Portland. There's also been a lot of "growing pains," thanks to jobs and how fast everything moved, according to Chelsea. They are taking things slow, and as revealed at the reunion, Chelsea finally met Kwame's mother, who has slowly started to accept the marriage. Luckily, the pair feel hopeful about their future and putting all of the pieces together of this "massive puzzle" that's right before them. While they both have grown a lot since the experiment, there's definitely more growth to be had, and it's been transformative, as Chelsea says.

Tiffany and Brett View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Brown (@the.brettbrown) The fan-favorite couple of the season by far, Tiffany and Brett immediately fell for each other hard, as did the fans. After tying the knot, the two moved into Brett's Portland apartment, and their "relationship has only gotten stronger," even through the hiccups they've had. While Tiffany says that her love for him has grown deeper, Brett was surprised that both of their lives have been able to continue, making new relationships and friendships, as well as traveling across the country. Very cutely, they also have a minimum of at least one date night per week. They also hope to become homeowners in a few years but want to just enjoy life right now.

Bliss and Zack View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski (@blisspoureetezadi) Bliss and Zack may have missed their chance to get engaged in the pods, but that didn't stop them from coming back to each other in the real world, and they are still going strong. Despite having a shortened engagement, the two still said "I do," and Zack is more in love with Bliss than ever before. They live at Zack's Seattle apartment and plan to find a bigger home sometime in the future. They even frequently hang out with fellow couple Kwame and Chelsea. While things at the Goytowskis is mostly great, Bliss did have to re-home her pets due to Zack's severe allergies. Luckily, with medication and monthly allergy shots, Zack surprised Bliss by bringing her puppy home, and she was sobbing. Now the two are planning a European honeymoon, and later hope to buy a home together and eventually start a family.

Jackie and Josh View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie B 🧿 (@jackelinabonds) Despite the controversy surrounding Jackie and her decision to go from Marshall to Josh, as well as her and Josh having to skip the reunion special for safety reasons, she moved in with Josh after just "three, four days of meeting," and the two rarely fight. She also says that they make sure to leave time for family. Speaking of, Jackie says she's gotten off birth control, and while tying the knot is on their minds, they're in no rush, but if Josh were to bring it up, she would do it in a heartbeat.

Micah (Photo: Monty Brinton/Netflix) Often referred to as one of the mean girls for Love Is Blind Season 4, Micah isn't letting what happened at the altar affect her. After Paul turned her down, she says she was "really going through it" and spent a few days in a hotel room in Seattle. After returning home to Scottsdale, she spent some time with her friends and family and is more focused on self-growth. It was revealed during the reunion that she and Paul briefly dated after their breakup, but unfortunately, it didn't work out. Now back in Seattle, she's continuing to work on herself and grow as she waits for the right person to come along and sweep her off her feet. She's keeping her options open, but she's not desperate, likely just wanting to slow things down.

Paul (Photo: Araya Doheny) After giving his relationship with Micah a try once again after the altar, Paul says his life is "more complicated" thanks to the history the two of them share. While he doesn't know what his future with Micah looks like, since he's not counting her out just yet, he is just enjoying his single era right now.

Marshall View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marshall Glaze (@marshallglaze) After his messy breakup with Jackie days before their wedding, Marshall is "doing great" and has been seeing someone for quite some time now. This comes after it was revealed during the reunion that he pursued a connection with Kacia, but they ended up going their separate ways after one date. However, he did call Kacia a "very caring and loving" person.