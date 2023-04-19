Vanessa Lachey Appears to Apologize to 'Love Is Blind' Star Paul Peden for Reunion Mess

Vanessa Lachey has caught a ton of heat for her hosting skills on the Love Is Blind reunion. In particular, fans criticized the apparent bias she displayed when questioning certain contestants, including Paul Peden. But, as Entertainment Weekly reported, it seems as though Vanessa has apologized to Peden following the reunion drama.

On his Instagram Story, Peden shared that Vanessa sent him flowers after questioning him about the comments he made about his ex, Micah Lussier. The Love Is Blind star posted a photo of the bouquet and captioned it with, "Thanks for acknowledging the accidental misleading." As fans know, the reunion featured Vanessa pressing Peden about the comments he made about Lussier after he told her no at the altar. In a confessional, he told the camera that he couldn't see Lussier as a mother or as his wife sometime down the line.

While speaking to PEOPLE after the reunion, Peden said that he felt as though Vanessa's line of questioning was akin to an "interrogation." He explained, "I thought that I detected a little bit of personal bias there. I'm not sure what it was. And I guess she's within her right to drill on personal bias, but she shouldn't present as being an objective neutral party if that's the case." Peden continued, "I think it's fair to continue follow-up questions, but if we're going to go that route, we need to be able to have a full-length conversation."

During the reunion, Peden's comments about Lussier were a major point of contention. Lussier shared how hurt she was to see him say that he couldn't picture her as a mother considering that they spoke about family life extensively throughout their courtship. She said, "I felt like it was the worst thing that could be said about me. It's something that I've talked about since the pods, how important having family was to me." After the reunion, Peden specifically addressed those comments and acknowledged that he could have phrased them better. He told PEOPLE, "I phrased that unfairly towards her. I think a better way to phrase that is I can't envision us as parents."

Peden wasn't the only one who took issue with Vanessa's hosting skills during the reunion (she co-hosted the "live" event with her husband, Nick Lachey). Love Is Blind fans have not been afraid to share their feelings about Vanessa, with a vast majority of them calling for her to be fired in advance of Season 5. As of right now, Vanessa has yet to speak out on the controversy.