Netflix Apologizes for 75-Minute 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Reunion Delay

Netflix is "incredibly sorry" after Love Is Blind fans were forced to wait more than 75 minutes for the reality series' highly-anticipated live Season 4 reunion. The streamer tweeted out an apology Sunday after unspecified technical difficulties prevented the finale from airing live Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET as planned.

"To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon... we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned," Netflix tweeted. "We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry."

Fans were stuck on a screen reading, "We're having trouble playing this title right now. Please try again later or select a different title" when the live finale was originally designated to air, and Netflix tweeted out that the show would have a 15-minute delay. Just seven minutes later, Netflix wrote on Twitter that "#LoveIsBlindLIVE will be worth the wait...."

Love Is Blind hosts Vanessa Lachey and her husband Nick Lachey assured fans that they would "save all of the tea" for the live show as Vanessa posted an Instagram video about 30 minutes into the delay. "Everybody broke the internet to see this reunion," she said at the time. "So we are ready to roll. We just got to figure this out. We're getting everything to work. We are not asking any questions to anybody until were streaming live into your living rooms, onto your phones onto your tablets, whatever you're watching on."

Love Is Blind Season 3 star Nancy Rodriguez also gave insight into what was going down on set, as she went live on Instagram from the Los Angeles studio in which the reunion was being held. Rodriguez, who got engaged to Bartise Bowden during his time on the show, explained at the time, "There are some technical difficulties and we are unable to connect. But you know what? Having a little lemonade mocktail." Rodriguez later said that she and the other reunion attendees were "basically just waiting" on the set as "people are trying to figure out what to do." Netflix announced the following day that the live reunion will be able to stream for everyone Monday, April 17, at 3 p.m. ET.