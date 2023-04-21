'Love Is Blind' Season 4: Multiple Couples Got Engaged Off-Camera

Love Is Blind Season 4 has come and gone, and while the reunion special focused on the main couples and singles of the season, there were actually two other couples who got engaged off camera. According to Netflix Tudum, via E! News, there were a pair of couples that were not filmed at all despite getting engaged and weren't even brought to Mexico following the pods.

29-year-old technical product manager Jimmy Forde and 28-year-old aerospace engineer Wendi Kong got engaged thanks to the pods, as well as 32-year-old communications specialist Ava Jenson and 30-year-old plant operations director JP Schultz. Unfortunately, out in the real world, Jenson and Schultz realized they weren't meant to be, and the two ended things.

"I saw him at the airport, and he was a completely different person," Jenson explained. "As we were boarding the plane, I felt my phone vibrate, and it pinged a bit, and I looked down, and he sent me a text basically ending the engagement."

Forde and Kong had a similar experience following the pods and not going to Mexico, as Forde said that their return to Seattle was where "everything started to unravel." While they broke up after three months, the two reportedly still remain on good terms, which is always a nice thing to hear, especially knowing how it can be on Love Is Blind and the messy breakups that are involved.

However, the romance doesn't stop there. Wendi Kong tried things with Paul Peden after he didn't go through with his marriage to Micah Lussier. He did tell E! News that they went on a few dates but were never exclusive and were evidently too alike to last. At least they gave it a try because now they won't live in regret.

It's definitely interesting to hear that there were other couples that got engaged but weren't included after the pods, but at the same time, it makes some sense. Netflix probably had to cut for time and could only focus on a specific number of couples, and since it is a reality show, this might have also included the more interesting couples, the ones that would bring more drama. Though it is a disappointment to know that neither relationship worked out in the real world. Hopefully, the four of them find someone they truly love and care about, and things work out for them in the end.