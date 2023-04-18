'Love Is Blind' Fans Want Vanessa Lachey Fired After Reunion

Love Is Blind's Season 4 reunion was a disaster of epic proportions. While Netflix itself is getting heat for the reunion, one of the show's co-hosts, Vanessa Lachey, is also under fire. Fans are so peeved by how she handled the reunion that they're even calling for her to be fired.

Vanessa and her husband, Nick Lachey, had the tall task of hosting the supposedly "live" Love Is Blind reunion. Considering that Vanessa did most of the talking and questioning out of the two of them, she's faced a great deal of criticism over her hosting skills. In particular, fans have criticized the apparent bias Vanessa displayed when questioning contestants like Paul Pedan and Marshall Glaze. Additionally, many felt that it was in poor taste for her to question the married couples when they were going to have children (which she did multiple times throughout the reunion).

For all of these reasons, Love Is Blind viewers want Netflix to make some changes ahead of Season 5. Many fans are particularly hoping that the streaming service will give Vanessa the boot after this reunion drama.