'Love Is Blind' Fans Want Vanessa Lachey Fired After Reunion
Love Is Blind's Season 4 reunion was a disaster of epic proportions. While Netflix itself is getting heat for the reunion, one of the show's co-hosts, Vanessa Lachey, is also under fire. Fans are so peeved by how she handled the reunion that they're even calling for her to be fired.
Vanessa and her husband, Nick Lachey, had the tall task of hosting the supposedly "live" Love Is Blind reunion. Considering that Vanessa did most of the talking and questioning out of the two of them, she's faced a great deal of criticism over her hosting skills. In particular, fans have criticized the apparent bias Vanessa displayed when questioning contestants like Paul Pedan and Marshall Glaze. Additionally, many felt that it was in poor taste for her to question the married couples when they were going to have children (which she did multiple times throughout the reunion).
For all of these reasons, Love Is Blind viewers want Netflix to make some changes ahead of Season 5. Many fans are particularly hoping that the streaming service will give Vanessa the boot after this reunion drama.
Has Vanessa Lachey handed in her resignation yet? pic.twitter.com/7CvCuKMC8b— Shaheed Rajab (@_sketedavidson) April 17, 2023
Love Is Blind fans are serious about the show, and they're not afraid to let their feelings on Vanessa's hosting skills be known. They want her to be fired.
Vanessa Lachey may be the worst host of any show ever. She’s awkward, unfunny, and shows extreme bias. #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/r4Ozg0cTiq— Reality Addict (@reality_eve) April 17, 2023
Viewers aren't holding back how they feel about Vanessa. They don't want her back on the show.
Vanessa Lachey to Marshall vs. Vanessa Lachey to Jackie and Josh #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LoveisBlind4 #LOVEISBLINDreunion #LoveIsBlindS4 #loveisblind pic.twitter.com/E07zskZXQa— tmo (@justheropinions) April 18, 2023
Many fans felt as though Vanessa's line of questioning was biased at times. They clearly weren't feeling it.
If someone starts a petition for Vanessa Lachey to never step foot on a Netflix hosting job ever again I’m signing bc it still has me bothered. The fact tht she said “I don’t know how I would feel if” to Marshall. YOUR A HOST, WE DONT CARE HOW U FEEL!! #LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlind4— BSHAKE🔥 (@BSHAKINN) April 17, 2023
Love Is Blind viewers were so incensed by Vanessa that some want to start a petition to make sure she doesn't come back to the show. Seems like there would be a lot of signers.
Netflix can apologize to us for last night by never letting Vanessa Lachey host again#loveisblind— TheBachBabes (@TheBachBabes) April 17, 2023
Some fans want Netflix to make this situation right. The only way they feel the streaming service could do that is to fire Vanessa.
Vanessa Lachey still trending 😂 imma need for her and Nick to bow out hosting Love is Blind gracefully. pic.twitter.com/EbSYgF5zbn— Marquis Cortez (@Marquiscortez_) April 18, 2023
While most are focused on Vanessa, Nick didn't garner many fans, either. Fans would be fine with both of them being fired.
Raise your hand if you never want to see Vanessa lachey on your tv screen again #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LoveIsBlindS4 #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/QZgKefbXCp— NLC🎈 (@caramiilk_) April 17, 2023
It's safe to say that fans would rather not see Vanessa back as a host. She wasn't winning anyone over during that reunion.