'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Reportedly Split Amid Affair Scandal

Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have reportedly called it quits two months after news of their affair came to light, according to Page Six. News of Sandoval cheating on his partner of almost 10 years, Ariana Madix, with one of her closest friends shook the Bravo world when it came to light, but an insider source said the illicit relationship has now come to an end.

"Raquel dipped out. Sandoval is not the one for her," the insider said. Madix, however, isn't buying it, telling Andy Cohen of the split reports on Watch What Happens Live Wednesday night, "I don't buy that at all. She was sending letters to my house like four days ago." Madix claimed she "didn't open" the letter that came to the house she still shares with her ex, but noted that it was addressed to Sandoval and written in Leviss' handwriting. Asked if she thinks that Sandoval and Raquel are "in love," Madix replied simply, "I don't really know that either of them knows what that word means."

Sandoval's months-long affair with Leviss has been hinted at throughout the ongoing 10th season of Vanderpump Rules, and in Wednesday's season finale, cameras captured the aftermath of Madix discovering the truth about her boyfriend's late-night dalliances, having found a sexually explicit video of her friend on Sandoval's phone.

Sandoval and Leviss each issued public apologies back in March, with the former beauty queen blaming the affair on her "patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved" and seeking "emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy" before checking herself into a "mental health facility."

During Wednesday's finale, however, the couple seemed less-than-apologetic, with Leviss telling Sandoval, "I don't actually think we belong in hell. I think we're just two people that f-king were friends and started having feelings for each other." Sandoval, in turn, went on to claim his relationship with Madix had been in a bad place for years, and that they had "no sex life" and that she "put pressure" on him not to break up with her.

Sandoval said of his potential future with Leviss, "Who's to say? Like, maybe things will work out with Raquel and I; maybe they won't. But when I kissed Raquel, I felt like, 'Wait a minute. You're not washed up. Your best days aren't behind you; maybe they're just beginning.'" Madix will confront both Sandoval and Leviss during the Season 10 reunion, calling Leviss "diabolical, demented" and "subhuman" in the fiery trailer. Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.