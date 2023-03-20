'Vanderpump Rules': Ariana Madix Confronts Tom Sandoval in Midseason Trailer

Bravo got the week started on a wild note as they shared the midseason trailer for Vanderpump Rules on Monday. Naturally, the trailer touched upon the most significant issue facing the cast at the moment — the "Scandoval." The trailer even features clips from when Ariana Madix confronts Tom Sandoval about the affair. As Vanderpump Rules fans know, Madix and Sandoval split at the beginning of March after she found out that her partner of nearly ten years cheated on her with their mutual friend and co-star, Raquel Leviss.

The trailer seemed to hint that there were problems in Sandoval and Madix's relationship. Sandoval raises concerns to Madix about their sex life, saying that they're only intimate around four times per year. Madix then explained that she "cannot have sex with somebody that feels like a stranger." The pair also come head to head after the news of his affair broke. Sandoval says to her, "I wish we both would have tried harder." Madix replies, "You don't deserve one f—king tear of mine." She later expresses how she really feels about him after he asks her if there's anything that she wants in the kitchen. Madix doesn't miss a beat as she says that what she wants is, "For you to die."

Based on a brief clip of Madix screaming at Sandoval, it's clear that their confrontation gets even more heated. Tempers are flaring everywhere amongst the Vanderpump Rules cast, as the trailer also touches upon the drama between Leviss and Scheana Shay. At one point, Shay, who is wearing the same outfit that she was spotted wearing when she went to Madix's place after the news broke, can be heard saying that Sandoval and Leviss were engaged in a "full-blown love affair."

Shay later says in the same scene, "I had so much rage in me." This is seemingly in reference to the alleged altercation that took place between Shay and Leviss after the former found out about the affair. The alleged altercation has even led to legal ramifications, as Leviss later filed an order of protection against Shay and claimed that her co-star punched her. Shay denied the allegations via a statement from her attorney, Neama Rahmani. Their statement read, in part, "This entire case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her."

The trailer is also full of telling scenes that are very interesting to reflect back on now considering what fans know about the drama. One of the more ironic moments came when Shay joked with Leviss that she was the "OG homewrecking wh*re of this group." She said that the title was later given to Lala Kent and, now, Leviss. Fans can rest assured that they'll be able to see how this whole "Scandoval" plays out in the subsequent half of one of Vanderpump Rules' most dramatic seasons yet.